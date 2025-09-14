Users wanting to bet on the NFL on Sunday can use the latest FanDuel promo code, good for $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. You can also use the latest FanDuel promo code to build your bankroll for NFL Week 2, which has 13 games on Sunday's schedule. Our model is backing Jaguars vs. Bengals (-3.5), along with the Over (47.5) in Bills vs. Jets. There's also the epic Super Bowl rematch between the Eagles and Chiefs. Before locking in your NFL picks on your favorite betting sites like FanDuel, be sure to check out the top NFL betting picks from SportsLine's proven computer model. The latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. Claim that offer here:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a 33-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Sunday picks:

Jaguars vs. Bengals moneyline (-174)

Over 47.5 total points in Bills vs. Jets (-102)

Eagles (-1.5) vs. Chiefs (-105)

The Bengals only had 141 total yards of offense, but still snuck out with a 1-point victory against the Browns in Week 1. Cincinnati went 5-3 ATS after a win and 8-5 ATS as the favorite in 2024. In two career games against the Jaguars, Joe Burrow has completed 73.5% of his throws for 648 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Last season, Jacksonville went 1-8 on the road. SportsLine's model has the Bengals winning in 65% of simulations.

Over 47.5 total points (-102)

These two offenses both lit it up in Week 1. The New York Jets scored 32 points, recorded 394 total yards of offense, and averaged 6.4 yards per play. Justin Fields had 218 passing yards, 48 rushing yards, and scored three total touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Bills amassed 497 total yards behind Josh Allen's 394 passing yards and four total scores. The model projects these teams to score 49 total points and has the Over cashing in 55% of simulations.

Eagles (-1.5) vs. Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs square off at 4:25 p.m. ET in a Super Bowl rematch. The Chiefs are 0-1 this season and will be without Xavier Worthy (shoulder) in this contest. The Chiefs committed 10 penalties and allowed 394 total yards to the Los Angeles Chargers. Meanwhile, Philadelphia went 6-2 ATS as the away team and 4-2 ATS in non-conference games. In Week 1, the Eagles beat the Cowboys 24-20. SportsLine's model has the Eagles covering the spread in 51% of simulations.

Want more Sunday picks?

