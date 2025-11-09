NFL Sunday is an ideal time to use the latest FanDuel promo code offering new users $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins. The Week 10 NFL schedule is loaded with must-see matchups, including the first-place Seahawks against the Cardinals, a rematch of a postseason matchup last season in Commanders vs. Lions, and Chargers vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Picks from all three of those games will be among our Sunday NFL best bets from SportsLine's team of experts and the SportsLine Projection Model. Claim the latest FanDuel promo code, where new users get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 on a sizzling 47-29 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Sunday NFL best bets at FanDuel Sportsbook

Over 44.5 points in Seahawks vs. Cardinals (-114)

Lions -7.5 vs. Commanders (-115)

Steelers +2.5 vs. Chargers (-102)

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +595 (risk $100 to win $595). Bet it at FanDuel here:

Over 44.5 points in Seahawks vs. Cardinals (-114)

"The Seahawks are 3-1 to the Over at home this season, and have scored 27+ points in 5/8 games. The Cardinals offense has been far more efficient with backup QB Jacoby Brissett at the helm," SportsLine NFL expert Daniel Vithlani said. "Both defenses will be missing a number of starters- Arizona is down starting CBs Max Melton & Will Johnson, along with LBs Mack Wilson & B.J Ojulari. The Seahawks will likely be without LB Ernest Jones and CB Josh Jobe. I expect a competitive game that goes over the total with a 27-24 type of score." Back the Over at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Lions -7.5 vs. Commanders (-115)

The Washington Commanders (3-6) will host the Detroit Lions (5-3) in Week 10 and it's a rematch from the NFC divisional round last season. Washington won that playoff matchup 45-31 as an 8-point underdog in Detroit, but will be without Jayden Daniels (elbow) and Terry McLaurin (quad) this time around. Meanwhile, the Lions are coming off a disappointing 27-24 loss at home to the Vikings last week and have now lost two of three. Back Detroit at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Steelers +2.5 vs. Chargers (-102)

The Chargers are 6-3 overall, but they've failed to cover the spread in five of their last six games. The Steelers, on the other hand, have covered the spread in four of their last five games and should be riding high after knocking off the Colts as underdogs last week. The Los Angeles offensive line has been decimated by injuries, with Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater both suffering season-ending injuries. T.J. Watt should feast and that's a big reason why the model predicts that the Steelers cover in 53% of simulations. Back Pittsburgh at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Want more Sunday NFL picks?

You've seen some of the model's best bets for Sunday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball and more here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.