The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $150 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins, which can be unlocked by making winning bets on Monday Night Football or the opening day of college basketball. Dallas hosts Arizona in a crucial NFC matchup at 8:15 p.m. ET, with the Cardinals trying to snap a five-game losing streak. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Over (53.5) in that game since the Cowboys have the second-highest scoring offense in the NFL.

The model also likes the Under (163.5) in No. 3 Florida vs. No. 13 Arizona and is backing No. 7 Michigan to cover as a 24.5-point favorite against Oakland. Claim the latest FanDuel promo code here:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 9 on a sizzling 45-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. The model also simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It finished last season on a 229-169 roll (+1805) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anybody following its NFL betting or college basketball betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Monday NFL and college basketball picks

Over 53.5 in Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Under 163.5 in Florida vs. Arizona

Michigan -24.5 vs. Oakland

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +581 (risk $100 to win $581). Bet it at FanDuel here:

Over 53.5 in Cowboys vs. Cardinals

Dallas is the second-highest scoring team in the NFL this season, averaging 30.8 points per game. Quarterback Dak Prescott has racked up 2,069 passing yards and 16 passing touchdowns, while running back Javonte Williams has eight rushing scores. The Cowboys have also been leaky defensively, giving up the second-most points per game (31.3). This adds up to high-scoring games, and the model has the Over cashing in 53% of simulations on Monday night. Bet on the NFL at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Under 163.5 in Florida vs. Arizona

Florida is coming off its third title in school history, but it lost three players to the NBA in Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard. The Gators are having to replace more than 45 points per game, but they still have three elite big men to anchor their defense. Arizona lost leading scorer Caleb Love, so a slow start offensively would not be surprising on either side. The model has the Under hitting 58% of the time in this early-season showdown. Bet on college basketball at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Michigan -24.5 vs. Oakland

Michigan enters the season as the No. 7-ranked team in college basketball after bringing in several high-profile transfers following its Big Ten Tournament title and Sweet 16 run last season. Potential NBA lottery pick Yaxel Lendeborg joins Aday Mara and Morez Johnson in the frontcourt, while North Carolina transfer Elliot Cadeau headlines the backcourt. Oakland is dealing with significant roster turnover and wants to play at a faster pace this season, which means the score could get out of hand even earlier on Monday. The model has Michigan covering the spread in 58% of simulations. Bet on college basketball at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Want more NFL picks?

You've seen some of the model's best bets for Monday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.