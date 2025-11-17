The latest FanDuel promo code offers new users $150 in bonus bets with a winning $5 wager, which can be unlocked by wagering on Cowboys vs. Raiders on Monday Night Football or any of the NBA games on tap. Dallas is 2.5 games behind San Francisco for the final NFC wild-card spot after losing three of its last four games, but is a 3.5-point favorite against Las Vegas on MNF. The over/under for Raiders vs. Cowboys on MNF is 49.5 points. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Cowboys with its Monday best bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The model has also revealed picks for NBA games like 76ers vs. Clippers and Timberwolves vs. Mavericks. Claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 on a 47-32 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Additionally, the model has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight seasons. The model enters Week 4 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 26-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anybody following its NFL betting and NBA betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Bet games at FanDuel here:

Monday best bets at FanDuel Sportsbook

Cowboys -3.5 vs. Raiders (-105)

Clippers +5 vs. 76ers (-110)

Over 228.5 in Timberwolves vs. Mavericks (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +611 (risk $100 to win $611). Bet it at FanDuel here:

Cowboys -3.5 vs. Raiders (-105)

Dallas is 4-2 straight up in its last six games following a bye, which is the position that the Cowboys are in on Monday night. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads an offense that is scoring nearly 30 points per game, while the Raiders have been one of the worst offenses in the NFL. Quarterback Geno Smith is just 6-14 against the spread in his last 20 home games, and the Raiders are just 2-8 in their last 10 games at Allegiant Stadium. Dallas has won four of the last six meetings, going 3-1-1 ATS in its last five road games against the Raiders. SportsLine's model has the Cowboys covering the spread in 57% of simulations. Back the Cowboys at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Clippers +5 vs. 76ers (-110)

Los Angeles won three of its first five games this season, but it has lost seven of its first eight games in November. However, the Clippers beat the Mavericks in double overtime on Friday before covering the spread as 5.5-point road underdogs in a 121-118 loss at Boston on Sunday. Veteran guard James Harden poured in 37 points and flirted with a triple-double by adding eight assists and seven rebounds. Philadelphia has lost four of its last six games and is playing without Joel Embiid (knee) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (knee). The model has the Clippers covering the spread 67% of the time. Back the Clippers at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Over 228.5 in Timberwolves vs. Mavericks (-110)

Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards shot 8-for-23 from the floor and 0-for-8 from 3-point range in a loss to Denver on Saturday, but he is shooting 47.6% overall and 41.1% from 3-point territory this season. He is averaging 27.3 points per game to lead a Timberwolves team that ranks ninth in the NBA in points per game (120.7). Dallas ranks 18th in points allowed per game, while Minnesota ranks 14th. The model has these teams combining for 237 points on Monday night, as the Over hits 59% of the time. Back the Over at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Want more NFL picks?

You've seen some of the model's best bets for Monday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for NFL, NBA, college football, college basketball and more here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.