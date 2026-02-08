The 2026 Big Game will pit the Seattle Seahawks against the New England Patriots, and Sunday is the perfect time to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins. It's the biggest betting event of the season, and there are hundreds of wagering options ahead of kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET in Levi's Stadium. The SportsLine Projection Model and team experts have locked in their Patriots vs. Seahawks best bets at FanDuel to build a Big Game SGP.

The Patriots are +200 underdogs on the money line, which implies a 33.3% chance to win the game, but the model predicts that New England wins in 39% of simulations. You can combine that plus-money play with top prop picks from NFL experts like Zack Cimini and Prop Bet Guy Doug to create a Big Game NFL SGP at FanDuel that pays +769. Claim the latest FanDuel promo code, where new users get $200 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review for full details.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 Super Bowl on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Meanwhile, Cimini is 20-14 on his last 34 NFL player prop picks, and Prop Bet Guy Doug is on a 68-45 run. Anybody following those NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Sunday best bets at FanDuel Sportsbook

Patriots money line (+200)

AJ Barner, Seahawks, Over 24.5 receiving yards (-110)

Mack Hollins, Patriots, Over 24.5 receiving yards (-110)

Combining the three picks into an NFL parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +769 (risk $100 to win $769). Bet it at FanDuel here: (Odds subject to change):

Patriots money line (+200)

New England has had good fortune throughout the year, playing the softest schedule in the NFL this season and then taking advantage of an unfortunate injury to Bo Nix to beat the Broncos on the road in a blizzard during the AFC Championship Game. However, the Patriots also deserve a lot of credit for seizing the opportunity. They improved by 10 wins during the regular season, and the defense has been downright dominant all postseason, allowing 629 yards of total offense in three games. The model predicts that New England wins 39% of the time, making this a value play that boosts your payout considerably. Back the Patriots at FanDuel here:

AJ Barner, Seahawks, Over 24.5 receiving yards (-110)

"The majority of props in the Super Bowl are low yardage. One that I expect to cash is AJ Barner of the Seattle Seahawks," Cimini said. "He is coming off a minimized role in the playoffs with just two catches for thirteen yards. Not expecting a huge game, but for enough looks his way to cash a small prop. An area where Barner was effective as he cleared this in five of the final six regular season games." Back Barner at FanDuel here:

Mack Hollins, Patriots, Over 24.5 receiving yards

"I do feel that Mack Hollins' yards line is undervalued here. He comes into this game having cleared this line in 9 of his last 11 games. No injury designation, so I expect him back to his 70-75% snap share on pass plays," Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "Over the last eight games, the Patriots' pass catchers were fully healthy, Hollins is first on the team with 380 yards, second in targets (40, Stefon Diggs has 41), and first in yards per route run amongst the starters, (2.03). It's not the best matchup, but he should see more of Josh Jobe than Devon Witherspoon on the outside. I have him conservatively at five targets, with upside given the Patriots tough run matchup and gamescript. I'd bet this to 26.5." Back this NFL prop at FanDuel here:

Want more NFL picks on Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's Sunday best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college basketball, NHL, and more, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.