With a 12-game NFL slate on Sunday, there are plenty of opportunities for NFL betting. The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Buffalo Bills at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Chiefs ended Buffalo's season in a 32-29 final in last year's AFC Championship Game, but before then, the Bills defeated the Chiefs, 30-21, in Buffalo in a regular-season contest. The SportsLine model expects the Bills to protect their home field for a victory, despite being +113 underdogs, as one of its Sunday NFL best bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The model also expects the Bears to rebound from their 30-16 loss to the Ravens last week to cover as three-point favorites against the Bengals at 1 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college football game 10,000 times.

Best Sunday NFL picks

Bears (-2.5) vs. Bengals

Bills money line vs. Chiefs (+112)

Seahawks vs. Commanders: Under 48.5 points

Bears (-2.5) vs. Bengals

After back-to-back losses to open the season and begin the Ben Johnson era in Chicago, all seemed to be going in the right direction for the Bears entering last week on a four-game winning streak. But Chicago lost to a Tyler Huntley-led Ravens team, 30-16. Still, the Bears are off to a 4-3 start and rank 15th in scoring at 24 ppg. However, playing the Bengals' defense has a way of bringing the best out of an opposing offense, with Cincinnati allowing 31.6 ppg this season, the most in the NFL. The Jets recorded their first win of the season last week against the Bengals in a 39-38 final, and the model projects the Bears to cover in 54% of simulations.

Bills (+113) to defeat the Chiefs

The Bills are 11-1 at home since the beginning of last season, including a 30-21 victory over the Chiefs. Josh Allen is 4-1 in regular-season games against Patrick Mahomes in his career and is coming off winning his first NFL MVP last season. The Bills (5-2) scored 40 points last week against Carolina to combat any negative talk of entering the bye week off back-to-back losses. The Chiefs are 5-3 this season, but they've won only one game away from Arrowhead Stadium this season, which has the model leaning Buffalo's direction. Despite being the underdog, the model projects the Bills to win in 55% of simulations.

Seahawks vs. Commanders: Under 48.5 points

The Seahawks are one of the most run-heavy teams in the NFL, which can lead to Unders cashing with the clock running more often and from extended drives. Seattle runs on 49.63% of plays, which is the second-highest rate in the NFL. The Seahawks run that often despite having the second-fewest yards per rush (3.7), which again contributes to longer drives and less time of possession for the opposing team. The Under has hit in three of Washington's last four games, and three of the last four Seattle games had a total points Under 47.5. The Commanders will be without WR1 Terry McLaurin, who re-aggravated his quad injury. Jayden Daniels could be rusty with his arm and limited on the ground after missing last week with a hamstring injury, leading the model to project the Under to hit in 53% of simulations on Sunday Night Football.

