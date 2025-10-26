Week 8 of the NFL regular season takes full storm with 11 games on the slate, and fans can take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) and New Orleans Saints (1-6) will play in an NFC South tilt at 4:05 p.m. ET. Elsewhere on the docket is the Denver Broncos (5-2) hosting the Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1) at 4:25 p.m. ET. The latest NFL odds from FanDuel Sportsbook list Denver as 3.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. On Sunday Night Football, the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) and Green Bay Packers (4-1-1) collide.

SportsLine's model has the over cashing (50.5) in Cowboys vs. Broncos, with these teams combining for 52 total points. The model's best bets also include the Buccaneers covering the spread (-3.5) against New Orleans in 54% of simulations of the NFL odds. Meanwhile, SportsLine's model is backing Pittsburgh to cover (+3) in the Packers vs. Steelers in 54% of simulations.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Best Sunday picks

Buccaneers (-3.5) vs. Saints (-115)

Although the Bucs are coming off a loss, they have constantly found ways to secure wins. Tampa Bay goes into this contest 3-1 ATS as the road team and 3-2 ATS in NFC games. It's been a different story for New Orleans, as they are 1-3 ATS as the home team and 1-5 ATS as the underdog this season. Three of the last four wins Tampa Bay has secured over the Saints have been by 8 or more points. SportsLine's model has the Buccaneers covering the spread in 54% of simulations.

Cowboys vs. Broncos: Over 50.5 total points (-118)

Dallas' offense is first in the NFL in total yards (390.6) and second in scoring offense (31.7). Quarterback Dak Prescott is dominating thus far, ranking second in passing yards (1,881) and tied for second in passing touchdowns (16). The Broncos are coming off a season-high 33 points, which all came in the fourth quarter. The over has cleared in four straight games for the Cowboys, while the over cashed in Denver's last contest. SportsLine's model projects these teams to combine for 52 total points.

Packers vs. Steelers (+3) (-120)

This contest has extra emotion as Aaron Rodgers is playing against the Packers for the first time. Pittsburgh is 1-0 ATS following a loss and as an underdog. They have also covered the spread in three of their last four games this season. Meanwhile, Green Bay enters this contest 0-3 ATS as the road favorite and 1-4 ATS in non-division games. The Steelers have also beaten the Packers by at least three points in three of the last four games. SportsLine's model has the Steelers covering the spread in 54% of simulations.

