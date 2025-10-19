Sunday's Week 7 NFL schedule provides bettors an opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. The Indianapolis Colts (5-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) suit up at 4:05 p.m. ET. Elsewhere, the Washington Commanders (3-3) will play the Dallas Cowboys (2-3-1), while the Green Bay Packers (3-1-1) will visit the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) at 4:25 p.m. ET.

SportsLine's model has the over on total points (48.5) in Colts vs. Chargers, hitting in 57% of simulations. The model's best bets also include the Over on total points (53.5) in Commanders vs. Cowboys, which is cashing in 58% of the simulations. Meanwhile, SportsLine's model is backing the Green Bay Packers (-7) to cover the spread in 52% of the simulations in Packers vs. Cardinals.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Best Sunday picks

Colts vs. Chargers: Over 48.5 total points (-110)

Commanders vs. Cowboys: Over 53.5 total points (-115)

Packers (-7.5) vs. Cardinals (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +581 (risk $100 to win $581).

Colts vs. Chargers: Over 48.5 total points (-110)

Indianapolis is fourth in the NFL in total offense (376.8) and first in scoring offense (32.3). The Chargers aren't far behind, ranking seventh in total offense (360.7), putting up 21.2 points per game. Colts running back Jonathan Taylor leads the league in rushing yards (603) and rushing touchdowns (7). The over has hit in three games for Indianapolis this season. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert has 1,493 passing yards with the 10th most passing touchdowns (10). SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 53 total points, and the over cashing in 57% of simulations.

Commanders vs. Cowboys: Over 53.5 total points (-115)

Even though the Commanders will be without their top two receivers, they are up against the 32nd-ranked Cowboys total defense (411.7). Quarterback Jayden Daniels has 875 passing yards, 179 rushing yards, and seven passing touchdowns. Running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt has scored four rushing touchdowns in 2025. Dallas' offense ranks first in total yards (387.5) and third in scoring offense (29.7). Dak Prescott is second in the NFL in passing yards (1,617) and third in passing touchdowns (13). The over hit in three consecutive games for Dallas. SportsLine's model thinks these teams will combine for 60 total points and has the over hitting in 58% of simulations.

Packers (-7) vs. Cardinals (-110)

The Cardinals will be without Kyler Murray for the second straight game and will roll with Jacoby Brissett. Arizona is 0-3 ATS as the home team and 1-2 ATS after a loss in 2025. Green Bay enters this game 2-1 ATS in NFC matchups and 1-1 ATS after a win. In the last matchup between these teams, the Packers won 34-13. SportsLine's model has Green Bay covering the spread in 52% of simulations.

