Thursday's calendar features a Thursday Night Football showdown, with two NBA games on the slate, providing bettors an opportunity to take advantage of the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. The Minnesota Vikings (3-3) and Los Angeles Chargers (4-3) will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET. In the NBA, the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) will visit the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. ET in an NBA Finals rematch. Later in the evening, the Golden State Warriors (1-0) and Denver Nuggets will collide at 10 p.m. ET.

SportsLine's model has the Vikings covering the spread (+3.5) against the Los Angeles Chargers in 53% of simulations of the NFL odds. The model's best bets also include the Thunder covering the spread (-7.5) against the Indiana Pacers in 53% of simulations. Meanwhile, SportsLine's model is backing the Nuggets to cover the spread (+2) on the road against the Golden State Warriors in 56% of simulations. Claim the latest FanDuel promo code here:

Check out our FanDuel promo code review for full details.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past seven seasons. The model enters the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 160-118 roll on all top-rated NBA picks, returning nearly $4,000. It also went 24-11 (69%) on top-rated NBA against-the-spread picks last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Best Thursday picks

Vikings (+3.5) vs. Chargers (-120)

Thunder (-7.5) vs. Pacers (-110)

Nuggets (+2) vs. Warriors (-110)

Combining the model's three picks into a three-leg parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +568 (risk $100 to win $568). Bet it at FanDuel here:

Vikings (+3.5) vs. Chargers (-120)

The Vikings are 2-0 ATS following a loss, as they fell 28-22 to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Minnesota is also 3-1 ATS when they get equal rest as their opponent and 2-1 ATS in non-conference games. Meanwhile, the Chargers are 1-4-1 ATS as the favorite and 0-2-1 ATS as the home favorite. Minnesota's defense is also ninth in the NFL in yards allowed (301.7) and ninth in scoring defense (20.8). SportsLine's model has the Vikings covering the spread in 52% of simulations. Bet Vikings to cover at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Thunder (-7.5) vs. Pacers (-110)

This is a rematch of last year's NBA Finals, but the Pacers are looking different this season. Tyrese Haliburton is rehabbing from a torn Achilles, and Myles Turner left in free agency. Meanwhile, the Thunder have their same core and secured a win over the Houston Rockets in double overtime on Tuesday. Last regular season, OKC swept the season series, including a six-point win in Indiana. Without Haliburton, OKC should take care of business, as SportsLine's model has them covering in 53% of simulations. Bet Thunder to cover at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Nuggets (+2) vs. Warriors (-110)

Denver is 8-1 in their last nine games against Golden State. All eight wins have been by at least two points, and the Nuggets are making their debut and should be well rested. Nuggets center Nikola Jokic averaged 31.3 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 9.4 assists in his last 10 games against Golden State. Denver is also 3-1 in their past four games at the Chase Center. SportsLine's model has the Nuggets covering the spread in 56% of simulations. Bet Nuggets to cover at FanDuel Sportsbook:

Want more NBA picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Thursday. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every NBA game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.