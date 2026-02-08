The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will go head-to-head to determine the NFL champion on Sunday, and Seahawks vs. Patriots will provide plenty of options in utilizing the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 cash bonus in site credit after $10 in trades. Patriots vs. Seahawks in the Big Game 2026 is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Claim your $10 cash bonus after $10 in trades at Kalshi here:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can use the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a minimum $1 deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 cash bonus:

Seahawks vs. Patriots preview

Sam Darnold vs. Drake Maye isn't the Big Game anyone expected when the NFL season started in September, but it's still going to deliver a massive viewing audience. Both Darnold and Maye finished in the top five in passing yards this season, but both defenses are a significant reason why they've made it to the final game of the NFL season. Seattle has the No. 1 scoring defense, allowing 17.1 points per game this season, with the Patriots second at 17.3 ppg allowed. Both defenses have been especially dominant late in the year, with the Patriots allowing just two touchdowns in three playoff games and no more than one touchdown in a game over their last five contests. Seattle allowed two total touchdowns over its last six games, not including two games against the Rams, who have the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL.

Both teams have offensive playmakers who can create game-shifting moments, though. Seattle has arguably the league's best wide receiver in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the NFL in receiving yards (1,793) this season, and running back Kenneth Walker III has rushed for more than 95 yards in three of his last five games. Stefon Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowler, leads the Patriots' receivers while Rhamondre Stevenson leads the backfield. Both teams went 14-3 this season and have a combined three losses since the start of October. The latest Kalshi pricing lists Seattle to win at $0.68 per share, while New England to win is $0.33 per share. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.