The United States Football League (USFL), a new take on the spring league of the same name that ran from 1983-1985, kicks off with eight new franchises this April. The clubs, some of which reside in NFL cities like Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Houston, will begin their inaugural 10-game regular season in Birmingham, with the playoffs set for Canton, Ohio. But first, each of the upstart franchises kicked off their lottery draft, which opened Tuesday and saw dozens of players selected.

Below, find complete results from the first round of the 2022 USFL Draft, which required teams to draft by pre-set position groups in each round (for example, only quarterbacks could be taken in the first, only defensive ends in the second, and so forth), as well as other notable day one selections:

Note: Team abbreviations are as follows: Birmingham Stallions (BIRM), Houston Gamblers (HOU), Michigan Panthers (MICH), New Jersey Generals (NJ), New Orleans Breakers (NO), Philadelphia Stars (PHI), Pittsburgh Maulers (PIT), Tampa Bay Bandits (TB).

USFL first-round draft results

Round (Pick) Player Team 1 (1) QB Shea Patterson MICH 1 (2) QB Jordan Ta'amu TB 1 (3) QB Bryan Scott PHI 1 (4) QB Ben Holmes NJ 1 (5) QB Clayton Thorson

HOU 1 (6) QB Alex McGough BIRM 1 (7) QB Kyle Lauetta PIT 1 (8) QB Kyle Sloter NO

Other notable day one picks