Spring football is back, as the USFL will try to capitalize on an opportunity to expand the game. For the third time in the last four years, a new football league will attempt to stick around as an alternative style to the NFL.
The USFL is the newest league to give it a shot. The league chose eight franchises that were also in the original USFL, which ran from 1983 to 1986, and retained rights to key original team names (Philadelphia Stars, New Jersey Generals, New Orleans Breakers, etc.). What separates the USFL from the Alliance of American Football and the XFL is all the games in its inaugural season will be played in a centralized location in Birmingham, Alabama -- at Protective Stadium and Legion Field.
These are the eight teams that will play in 2022. Four will be in the North Division and four will be in the South Division:
NORTH DIVISION
Michigan Panthers
New Jersey Generals
Philadelphia Stars
Pittsburgh Maulers
SOUTH DIVISION
Birmingham Stallions
Houston Gamblers
New Orleans Breakers
Tampa Bay Bandits
As for the postseason, four teams will qualify (the top two teams in each division) and the games will be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The USFL Championship Game will also be played in Canton on Sunday, July 3.
The 2022 USFL season will begin on Saturday, April 16 as games will be played on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from April through July. If the USFL completes the year, it will be the first spring football league to complete a season since the XFL in 2001.
Here is the 2022 USFL schedule:
Week 1
|Matchup
|Date/Time
|Network/Streaming
New Jersey Generals at Birmingham Stallions
Apr. 16, 7:30 p.m. ET
|Fox, NBC, fuboTV, try for free
Houston Gamblers at Michigan Panthers
Apr. 17, 12 p.m. ET
|NBC, fuboTV
Philadelphia Stars at New Orleans Breakers
Apr. 17, 4 p.m. ET
|USA, fuboTV
Tampa Bay Bandits at Pittsburgh Maulers
Apr. 17, 8 p.m. ET
|FS1, fuboTV
Week 2
|Matchup
|Date/Time
|Network/Streaming
Michigan Panthers at New Jersey Generals
Apr. 22, 8 p.m. ET
|USA, fuboTV
Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars
Apr. 23, 12 p.m. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
Birmingham Stallions at Houston Gamblers
Apr. 23, 7 p.m. ET
|FS1, fuboTV
New Orleans Breakers at Tampa Bay Bandits
Apr. 24, 3 p.m. ET
|NBC, fuboTV
Week 3
|Matchup
|Date/Time
|Network/Streaming
Tampa Bay Bandits at Houston Gamblers
April 30, 4 p.m. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
Pittsburgh Maulers at Michigan Panthers
April 30, 8 p.m. ET
|Fox, fuboTV
Birmingham Stallions at New Orleans Breakers
May 1, 2:30 p.m. ET
|USA, fuboTV
New Jersey Generals at Philadelphia Stars
May 1, 8 p.m. ET
|Peacock
Week 4
|Matchup
|Date/Time
New Jersey Generals at Pittsburgh Maulers
May 6-8, TBA
Houston Gamblers at New Orleans Breakers
May 6-8, TBA
Philadelphia Stars at Michigan Panthers
May 6-8, TBA
Tampa Bay Bandits at Birmingham Stallions
May 6-8, TBA
Week 5
|Matchup
|Date/Time
Birmingham Stallions at Philadelphia Stars
May 13-15, TBA
Michigan Panthers at Tampa Bay Bandits
May 13-15, TBA
New Orleans Breakers at New Jersey Generals
May 13-15, TBA
Pittsburgh Maulers at Houston Gamblers
May 13-15, TBA
Week 6
|Matchup
|Date/Time
Houston Gamblers at New Jersey Generals
May 21-22, TBA
Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions
May 21-22, TBA
Pittsburgh Maulers at New Orleans Breakers
May 21-22, TBA
Tampa Bay Bandits at Philadelphia Stars
May 21-22, TBA
Week 7
|Matchup
|Date/Time
Birmingham Stallions at Pittsburgh Maulers
May 28-29, TBA
New Jersey Generals at Tampa Bay Bandits
May 28-29, TBA
New Orleans Breakers at Michigan Panthers
May 28-29, TBA
Philadelphia Stars at Houston Gamblers
May 28-29, TBA
Week 8
|Matchup
|Date/Time
Houston Gamblers at Tampa Bay Bandits
June 3-5, TBA
Michigan Panthers at Philadelphia Stars
June 3-5, TBA
New Orleans Breakers at Birmingham Stallions
June 3-5, TBA
Pittsburgh Maulers at New Jersey Generals
June 3-5, TBA
Week 9
|Matchup
|Date/Time
Houston Gamblers at Birmingham Stallions
June 11-12, TBA
New Jersey Generals at Michigan Panthers
June 11-12, TBA
Philadelphia Stars at Pittsburgh Maulers
June 11-12, TBA
Tampa Bay Bandits at New Orleans Breakers
June 11-12, TBA
Week 10
|Matchup
|Date/Time
Birmingham Stallions at Tampa Bay Bandits
June 18-19, TBA
Michigan Panthers at Pittsburgh Maulers
June 18-19, TBA
New Orleans Breakers at Houston Gamblers
June 18-19, TBA
Philadelphia Stars at New Jersey Generals
June 18-19, TBA
Playoffs
|Matchup
|Date/Time
|Network/Streaming
TBA
June 25, 3 p.m. ET
|Fox
TBA
June 25, 8 p.m. ET
|NBC/Peacock
Championship
|Matchup
|Date/Time
|Network/Streaming
TBA
July 3, 7:30 p.m. ET
|Fox
The USFL will operate under a different set of rules and regulations that will make the game more exciting for the fans. Included are the extra point system that rewards teams for successful conversion tries, stand-still kickoffs, alternative onside kicks, and a best-of-three playoff shootout for overtime.
All the new USFL rules can be found here. The USFL will attempt to springboard spring football once again, especially with the XFL and NFL collaborating in 2023. The league has an opportunity to create a niche for itself over the next several months.