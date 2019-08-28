USWNT legend Carli Lloyd 'seriously considering' pursuing an NFL career as a kicker, eyeing the 2020 season

What started as a bit of harmless, competitive fun at a Ravens-Eagles joint practice now has the potential to morph into something historic. Carli Lloyd, the U.S. women's national team legend and midfielder for Sky Blue FC in the NWSL, is serious about pursuing a career in the NFL -- serious about becoming the first woman to play in the NFL.

A week after video emerged of Lloyd drilling a 55-yard field goal on uprights half as wide as standard NFL goal posts, Lloyd hasn't just received an offer to kick in a preseason game (which she has). She hasn't just generated interest from multiple NFL teams (which she has, according to her trainer). She's also decided that this is something she should seriously consider.

"I am having discussions with my husband and James about the reality of playing in the NFL," Lloyd told Fox Sports via email. "They both feel that I could do it and should consider it. So I'm seriously considering it, as it's a challenge (and) I would probably enjoy it."

But if she does attempt to smash the gender barrier in what would be, as she previously called it, "a pioneering moment for women," she won't try until 2020. Even though a few teams (like the Bears) are in desperate need of a reliable kicker right now, Lloyd won't seek a job right now, according to her trainer, James Galanis. She's going to go through a full offseason of training so that she's fully prepared to grab the opportunity when it presents itself.

"If she's going to do this, she'll do it -- she'll train in the offseason, she'll get herself ready so that she just doesn't do it for the sake of doing it," Galanis told ESPN. "If she's going to do it, she's going to do it so that she can be a success."

That makes sense on a number of levels. For one, Lloyd is still on the USWNT. The reason she couldn't participate in that preseason game with that unnamed team? The USWNT plays Portugal in a friendly on Thursday night. Not to mention Lloyd still plays for Sky Blue FC in the NWSL. She's still very much a professional soccer player. Juggling two sports might prove to be difficult if not impossible.

Finally, and this is the most important point, Lloyd has never really received proper training, at least not extensively. What we saw last week was Lloyd booting a 55-yard field goal almost entirely on the fly. While it was mightily impressive, she would still need to adjust her technique to stick in the NFL. Expecting her to put on pads and a helmet, adjust to the rush, and master her technique in time for the upcoming season is expecting the impossible -- or at the very least, it's expecting the unlikely (we shouldn't rule anything out when it comes to Carli Lloyd). Lloyd, 37, has no reason to rush this process. She shouldn't really expect NFL teams to give her multiple chances. She might only get one shot at this. She's right to exercise patience so that she's completely prepared for the opportunity.

"I think I definitely could do it with the right practice and the right technique and get my steps down and figure all that out," Lloyd told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Tuesday night. "But I don't want to go in there blindly. I want to actually attempt to do it (the right way), but I know that I definitely could do it, because anything I set my mind to do I can do it and I actually do kick balls for a living. So, yeah, it's all about the technique, and we'll see what happens, but I'm now entertaining the idea."

Last week, former NFL kicker Jim Breech, who also happens to be the Bengals' all-time leading scorer, told CBS Sports that Lloyd would need to be able to kick a field goal in "the 1.2-1.3 seconds it takes," but that if she was able to do that, teams should "give her a shot." Former Pro Bowl kicker Martin Gramatica told TMZ that Lloyd "would have to alter her approach. It'd be a lot shorter -- a two-step approach," but that "if she put her mind to it and started training, I could see her going all the way."

Galanis is well aware Lloyd needs to adjust her run up to the ball. But they have a plan.

"We'll try kicking balls with a couple of steps," Galanis said. "And if her range is still the same ... then that's an important piece we knocked over because we'll know that she can kick the ball 55 yards with two steps, the same way an NFL player could.

"Once we knock that over, we'll contact one of the NFL teams and tell them that we're interested and we'd like to come down and spend some time with their field goal-kicking coaches and let them make some tweaks and fix her technique or adjust her technique. From there, bring in the team, and she can do it live at training in kind of like a realistic situation."

Now that we have your attention, here’s a 55-yarder! pic.twitter.com/7k2WeQNUso — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 20, 2019

There's still a lot to figure out -- like her future with the USWNT. During the most-recent World Cup, which the U.S. won, Lloyd served as a super sub instead of taking on the starting and starring role she's held through the vast majority of her international soccer career, which has included 114 goals (only six women's soccer players have scored more goals on the international stage) -- including the game-winning, overtime goal against Brazil in the Gold Medal match at the 2008 Olympics, a brace in a 2-1 win over Japan in the Gold Medal match at the 2012 Olympics, and a hat-trick in the World Cup final against Japan in 2015. After the World Cup, she admitted that retirement was on the table. Complicating matters is the fact that the USWNT will soon have a new coach after Jill Ellis decided to step down this summer. There's no way for Lloyd to know right now what her role on the team will be moving forward as next year's Olympics loom.

But while Lloyd hasn't yet walked away from soccer, she's also very serious about switching over to football.

"Then she's going to have to make a decision for the future," Galanis said. "That's the short-term plan that we have for it, because she's serious about it, and she wants to see if this is something that she can really do."

Lloyd had a simpler way of putting it.

"This has all been so wild," Lloyd told Fox Sports. "Can't believe how big this has become."

It's already big. But it's about to become that much bigger.