Vance Joseph has a completely nonsensical motto for the Broncos this week

The Denver Broncos are in a historic rut entering Week 14. They have not won a football game since October 1 when they beat the Raiders 16-10. In fact, Denver has not COVERED a game since then either. That includes being a double-digit home favorite in a loss to the Giants and being a double-digit home underdog in a loss to the Patriots. They lost to the Dolphins 35-9. The Dolphins!

Naturally, rookie head coach Vance Joseph, who no longer is having the time of his life, is reaching into his bag of tricks and coming up with a motivational motto for the Broncos in Week 14.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, so surely he's busting out the most cliched, generic and yet innovative slogan he can possibly muster. It will inspire men to greatness. It will champion the Broncos to, at the very least, cover against the Jets.

DRUM ROLL, PLEASE....

Joseph: "This team has played hard. ... Unfortunately we've turned the ball over at a rapid rate. But as far as effort, guys are finishing games. ... It gets a little old, but we have a great locker room, we have a great staff. Our motto this week is, 'No surviving.'" — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 4, 2017

Wait, what? The motto for this week with a team that is 3-9 and hasn't won since October 1 is "NO SURVIVING"? As in, there's not going to be any survivors? Or, we can't survive this? What the hell kind of slogan is that???

Maybe there's some angle on, "Hey, if we don't win this week there is no surviving" and that's OK I guess. But how about "must-win game" or "loser goes home" or something to indicate that the Broncos really need to win against the Jets. The crazy thing is, they're not eliminated from the playoffs yet. The Bengals losing to the Steelers on Monnday kept them afloat, sort of. They're only three games back of the division-leading Chiefs at this point and just four games back of the wild card. There are only four games to play, but still.

Maybe just "WIN OR DIE"? That's probably too much.

How about "THE FINAL COUNTDOWN" -- Joseph could even do some sort of montage involving Gob Bluth to really ramp up the inspiration.

If that doesn't get you motivated to cover at home against the Jets, what does?

The Broncos, by the way, are home underdogs to the Jets now, with the team everyone expected to go 0-16, sitting at -1.5 heading into Denver. This game opened as a pick 'em and a flood of money has made the Jets favored. How can you blame anyone for taking New York? Again, the Broncos haven't won or covered a game, home or away, since October 1. That's over two months. I've changed the air filters in my house twice since the Broncos last COVERED A FOOTBALL GAME. (OK, I'm lying, I've only done it once, but don't tell my wife please.)

It doesn't matter who's playing, whether it's Trevor Siemien or Brock Osweiler or Paxton Lynch, the offense is so lethargic that even one of the best defenses in the league cannot overcome the issues on the other side of the ball. It's so bad, one prominent local columnist has come up with a new term -- "Josephed" -- and has called for a fan boycott of Sunday's game to send a message that the rookie coach needs to go.

Unfortunately for Joseph, his "no surviving" slogan may very well end up being pretty accurate if the Broncos can't manage to win this game. We could start to see some turnover in Denver, after just a single season.