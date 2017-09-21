Vance Joseph hints WR Jordan Taylor could be active for Week 3

The Denver Broncos may get a dose of "Sunshine" in upstate New York.

Coach Vance Joseph implied Thursday that wide receiver Jordan Taylor will be active for the team's Week 3 road meeting with the Buffalo Bills if Bennie Fowler (concussion) can't go.

"We've got Jordan Taylor, obviously, who's going to step up," were Joseph's exact words.

Taylor has been a healthy scratch thus far this season in favor of Fowler, who had a career performance in Week 1 against the Chargers, catching a pair of touchdown passes. But Fowler's availability is now up in the air after he suffered a concussion during last Sunday's win over the Cowboys.

Fowler has yet to practice this week and cannot return to action until he clears the NFL's concussion protocol.

Taylor, in his third year with the Broncos, totaled eight receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown across four preseason appearances this summer. If up, he'd see time in three- and four-receiver sets, along with rookie Isaiah McKenzie.

The Broncos will release their final injury report on Friday.

