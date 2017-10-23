Vance Joseph: Trevor Siemian is 'absolutely' still the Broncos' starting QB

The Broncos have scored 10 total points over their past two games -- both losses -- and their starting quarterback, Trevor Siemian, has thrown three picks in that span. So, it's worth wondering then if the Broncos are close to making a quarterback change.

That's exactly what reporters who cover the Broncos did on Monday, asking coach Vance Joseph if he's planning on making the switch at quarterback. Joseph, though, shot down that idea, saying Siemian is "absolutely" his starting quarterback. He also blamed Siemian's struggles on the Broncos' pass protection.

Vance Joseph on if he's sticking with Siemian: "Absolutely. He's our quarterback. ... He can't play well if he's not being protected." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 23, 2017

Through six games, Siemian has completed 63 percent of his passes for 1,471 yards (7.0 YPA), eight touchdowns, seven picks, and a 82.5 passer rating. So no, he's not been any good. But Joseph is right in that Siemian's pass protection has been subpar. He's been sacked 22 times (tied for third most), and he's been under pressure on 36 percent of his dropbacks (11th in pressure rate), according to Pro Football Focus.

But the biggest reason why Siemian's job is safe? The Broncos' backup quarterback is the very tall, but very bad Brock Osweiler, with 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch still dealing with a shoulder injury. Lynch is aiming to return this season, so it's possible we get to see Lynch at some point this season if Siemian's struggles continue.

At 3-3, the Broncos are still very much alive in the AFC, but they're trending in the wrong direction after two straight losses. Next up? The 5-2 Chiefs, the 5-1 Eagles, and the 5-2 Patriots. So, things could get ugly in a hurry if their offense doesn't get their act together soon.