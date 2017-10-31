Vance Joseph won't commit to Trevor Siemian after worst outing of the season

Trevor Siemian's struggles continued on Monday night. The Broncos' second-year starter had his worse outing of the year, which is saying something for the guy who came into Week 8 as the 24th-ranked passer, according to Football Outsiders' metrics. When it was over, Siemian completed just 53 percent of his attempts while tossing three interceptions and just one touchdown. He also took three sacks and finished with a passer rating of 43.5.

The nadir in an altogether forgettable evening came midway through the fourth quarter when Siemian threw one of the worst interceptions you'll ever see.

UnBOOlievable! 👻



Kenneth Acker with the PICK! pic.twitter.com/oGuTHmkTIl — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 31, 2017

In the days leading up to the Broncos' loss -- their third straight, by the way -- first year coach Vance Josesph said he was sticking with Siemian. That talking point changed late Monday night.

"Well I am going to watch the film tomorrow," Joseph told reporters, via Pro Football Talk. "Obviously like most coaches would do and see but tonight, our defense played winning football in my opinion. Our offensive line blocked. We ran the ball for 177 [yards] and the pass [protection] was better, but it all falls back to turning the ball over five times. That's insane. You can't win turning the ball over five times. Guys work too hard along with coaches and players to have a big game and give it away five times. It is mind boggling."

So is Siemian, who now has 10 interceptions on the season, still the starter?

"I am not sure," Joseph conceded, "but losing three games in a row and having five turnovers tonight, anything is possible."

Joseph's hesitation could be because Plan B entails benching Siemian for Brock Osweiler, who didn't remove his parka while standing on the sidelines Sunday night. But 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch could be an option; he came off the injury list last week though Joseph is in no hurry to rush him onto the field.

As it stands, the Broncos are 3-4 and 2.5 games behind the Chiefs in the AFC West. But things are about to get immeasurably tougher before they get easier. The Broncos face the 7-1 Eagles in Philadelphia next Sunday before hosting the Patriots a week later.