Vernon Davis explains decision to retire after viral retirement skit with Rob Gronkowski on Super Bowl Sunday

Prior to the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, veteran NFL tight end Vernon Davis unofficially announced his retirement in a surprising way. On Fox's pre-game show, Davis found a unique way to let NFL fans know he was planning to hang up his cleats. He picked an interesting way to do it, as he made his announcement during a filmed skit that featured former tight end Rob Gronkowski and linebacker James Harrison. While it almost seemed like a joke, ESPN's John Keim confirmed that Davis was indeed retiring.

Check it out here:

Davis made his retirement plans more official on Monday, posting a message on his Twitter page.

"I've recently decided to retire from the game of football because of the constant wear and tear my body has sustained during my 14-year carer. I want to leave the game while I am healthy and able to pursue other passions and begin the next chapter of my life. "The journey I've had has been nothing short of amazing. From being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, to being traded to the Denver Broncos and winning Super Bowl 50 and coming back home and playing for the Washington Redskins, a team I grew up rooting for. I have taken great pride in the many accolades I have received throughout my career; but most importantly, the relationships I've cultivated throughout this time have been an incredible experience for me and my family. "I am looking forward to the next phase of my professional career which will include opportunities in business and television. I will hold football in my heart forever and I am grateful for the opportunities I've had while playing this great game. I'd like to thank the National Football League, the San Francisco 49ers, the Denver Broncos, the Washington Redskins, my teammates, my family and all of the fans who have supported me throughout my career. I'm excited for what the future holds."

In 14 seasons, Davis recorded 583 receptions for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns. His 583 receptions rank ninth all-time among tight ends, his 7,562 yards rank 11th and his 63 touchdowns rank sixth.

After a successful collegiate career with the Maryland Terrapins, Davis was drafted No. 6 overall by the 49ers. In nine and a half seasons in San Francisco, Davis made two Pro Bowls and recorded double-digit touchdowns in two seasons. He was traded to the Denver Broncos in the middle of the 2015 season, and caught 20 passes for 201 yards as the Broncos went on to win Super Bowl 50.

The Washington D.C. native then elected to sign with the Redskins, where he spent his last four seasons. In 50 games with the Redskins, Davis caught 122 passes for 1,721 yards and eight touchdowns. He ended the 2019 season on injured reserve after suffering a concussion in Week 4 against the New York Giants.

So what's next for Davis? As his retirement announcement shows, the 36-year-old wants to get more into acting. Davis has had cameos on "The League," "Inside Amy Schumer" and "Whose Line is it Anyway?" but picked up a huge role in Wes Miller's "Hell on the Border" which he spent last offseason filming.

"I think (acting) creates a challenge, especially if you're doing your own stunts," Davis told me last offseason. "It fits the description so far as the next phase of my life and the next phase of my career."