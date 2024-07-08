Veteran free agent Tashaun Gipson is suspended for the first six games of the 2024 NFL regular season for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances policy, according to ESPN. The safety played the last two seasons for the San Francisco 49ers.

In a statement following his suspension, Gipson relayed that he still intends to play in 2024. He also stated that he thought the supplement he took that triggered the failed test was "completely safe and well within any of the NFL's policies."

"During this offseason I took a supplement one time, which I thought to be completely safe and well within any of the NFL's policies," Gipson said in a statement obtained by ESPN. "It was in no way related to performance, training, or gaining an advantage of any kind at any time. I have competed at this level for a long time, and have nothing but respect for the game and the fraternity of players in it. The NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances is clear, and I take full responsibility for anything I put into my body. It is with great disappointment that I accept this suspension, and I do so knowing that I have never even attempted to cheat the game. I look forward to returning for my 13th NFL season and helping a team compete for a championship."

The 33-year-old made an impact on the Niners both on and off the field. He started in 16 games, with 60 tackles, a sack and an interception in 2023. He had 14 total tackles in the playoffs, including five in the team's overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

In his career, he has played in 173 games, recording 684 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 33 interceptions and three defensive touchdowns.

Gipson joined the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and played there for four seasons, earning his lone Pro Bowl nod in 2014. From there, he suited up for the Jacksonville jaguars from 2016-18, spent one year with the Houston Texans and was with the Chicago Bears from 2020-21.

After two years with the Niners, he is once again looking for his next squad. But whomever he does join next will be adding a player who they cannot use for the first six games of the season.