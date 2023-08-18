Veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn is facing multiple charges after neighbors reported witnessing a driver, who has been identified as Quinn, hit four cars, a gate and a light post with his vehicle on Tuesday night in Summerville, South Carolina. Quinn spoke to -- and allegedly hit one of -- his neighbors before speeding away.

Summerville police have charged Quinn with third-degree assault and battery, hit-and-run with property damage and four counts of leaving the scene after a traffic incident, according to live5news.

"He was very belligerent," Lisa Ball said of Quinn. "He kept saying 'oh don't worry about it I'll buy you new cars, I'll buy you new car, let's go to the dealership,' I told him to get off my property and he proceeded to put his hands on me and slap me not once but twice."

Quinn turned himself in on Friday morning. He then attended a bond hearing at Summerville Municipal Court and was given a $155 personal recognizance bond.

In August 2012, Quinn pled guilty to failure to exercise a high degree of care and paid a $277 fine. A month earlier, he was involved in a single-car crash in Missouri and was charged with driving while intoxicated and driving without insurance.

Quinn, 33, has 12 years of NFL experience after being selected by the Rams with the 14th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He reached All-Pro status with the Rams in 2013 after tallying a career-high 19 sacks and a league-high 23 tackles for loss. Quinn earned his second All-Pro nod in 2021 after recording 18.5 sacks as a member of the Chicago Bears.

Quinn made headlines after he was dealt to Philadelphia just before last year's trade deadline. Quinn, who had just one sack with the Bears prior to being traded, did not record a single sack after being traded to Philadelphia. He made just four tackles in nine games (including the postseason) with the Eagles, who lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

No one has signed Quinn -- who spent a month on injured-reserve last December after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery -- since the start of free agency. His 102 career sacks are the 55th highest total in league history.