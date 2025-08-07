Veteran offensive lineman Will Hernandez has signed a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced on Thursday. The 29-year-old Hernandez has been working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in Week 5 of last season.

This deal marks Hernandez's fourth season with the Cardinals, and he's started at right guard in 35 games over the last three years for the franchise. Last season, Hernandez went down with an injury in a Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Further evaluation revealed that Hernandez tore his ACL, and he's been rehabbing the injury throughout the offseason. If Hernandez can return to full health in the near future, he should provide Arizona with more options along the offensive line.

A second-round pick by the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL Draft, Hernandez was named to the All-Rookie team that year. In 2022, Hernandez hit free agency and signed with the Cardinals.

Hernandez will join an offensive line hoping to keep Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray upright. Murray is now more than two years removed from his own ACL tear, and he finally feels like himself again.

"I feel like I'm back to where I was before that," Murray said when the Cardinals opened training camp.

Murray managed to remain healthy for all 17 games last fall, completing 68.8% of his throws for 3,851 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while also adding 572 yards and five scores on the ground.

With Hernandez back in the mix, the Cardinals offense will look to take another step forward in the third year under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.