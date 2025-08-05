Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is expected to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after visiting the team Tuesday, Adam Schefter reports. Bridgewater, 32, retired from the NFL in February 2024 but returned late last season for a brief stint with the Detroit Lions. The Buccaneers would be his eighth NFL team -- and his third in the NFC South -- having previously played for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers.

A first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2014, Bridgewater's career has included stops with the New York Jets, Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins, in addition to Detroit. He most recently served as a backup behind Jared Goff during Detroit's 2024 playoff run.

Following his retirement, Bridgewater returned to his alma mater, Miami Northwestern, where he led the Bulls to a Florida Class 3A state championship in his first season as coach. However, he was suspended in July for providing players with impermissible benefits, including covering transportation, meals and recovery costs. Bridgewater addressed the issue on social media, stating the program had self-reported.

Bridgewater reportedly informed his players last week that he would not return to the program this fall, opting instead to pursue an NFL comeback. The news was first reported by The Portal 305.

His return to the NFL comes just weeks after that suspension and amid questions about his future in coaching. Bridgewater brings experience and leadership to a Buccaneers quarterback room that includes starter Baker Mayfield and backup Kyle Trask.

Bridgewater has thrown for 15,120 yards and 75 touchdowns in his NFL career. His most productive season came in 2020, when he started 15 games for Carolina and threw for 3,733 yards.