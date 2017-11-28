Veteran running back Darren McFadden retires after 10 seasons in the NFL

Darren McFadden, a back perhaps best remembered for his insane time at Arkansas, retired on Tuesday after a 10-year NFL career. McFadden was playing for the Cowboys this season, but after Ezekiel Elliott's suspension the Cowboys released McFadden. The writing was on the wall at that point, especially given the Cowboys' running back situation, and McFadden subsequently officially retired on Tuesday.

RB Darren McFadden has announced that he is retiring from the NFL. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 28, 2017

McFadden dealt with a myriad of injuries throughout his career with the Raiders and Cowboys, and in his retirement letter he thanked everyone from his family to the teams that signed him (including mentioning Al Davis and Jerry Jones by name). He also thanked every one of his offensive lines.

McFadden was most well-known for his outstanding college career, but he quietly had a solid, lengthy pro career as well. He played only four total games in his final two seasons, but he amassed nearly 5,500 rushing yards and had a 4.2 yards per carry average over the course of his career. He also had 28 touchdowns rushing and five receiving.

For the Cowboys, Alfred Morris will continue to be the guy going forward, as it has been all season. Their running back situation isn't affected without McFadden, but Rod Smith may well see an increased workload as the season winds down and Elliott serves his suspension.