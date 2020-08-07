Watch Now: Final Thoughts On Opt-Out ( 0:55 )

The mystery of whether Vic Beasley was going to suit up for the Tennessee Titans in 2020 was finally resolved Friday when the former Pro Bowl pass rusher showed up to training camp, per Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky. Beasley, who didn't initially report to Titans camp nor decided to opt out of the season, was fined $500,000 for missing 10 days of practice after what was deemed an unexcused absence by the team.

Beasley will have to wait a few more days to practice. He has to test negative for COVID-19 three times over the next four days before he can suit up with his teammates. The Titans have high expectations for Beasley, who received a one-year, $9.5 million deal from the team this offseason. Beasley is expected to line up opposite of Harold Landry on the defensive line. Landry finished with 32 pressures, nine sacks and 14 quarterback hits last season.

Beasley was once one of the top pass rushers in the game after leading the league with 15.5 sacks and six forced fumbles during his second season in 2016, but he hasn't come close to that production since. He has just 18 sacks and 25 quarterback hits over the past three seasons, although he finished with eight sacks on just 18 pressures last year.

If the Titans don't see enough out of Beasley, perhaps they finally turn their attention to Jadeveon Clowney -- a player the franchise has been linked to several times this offseason. Titans general manager Jon Robinson said "you never close the door on anything" regarding Clowney back in April.

Clowney has 32 sacks in six NFL seasons with 80 quarterback hits, 252 pressures and three Pro Bowl appearances. While the resume is impressive, Clowney had just three sacks in his lone season with the Seahawks in 2019. Playing through a core muscle injury didn't help Clowney, even though he finished with 31 tackles, four forced fumbles, 13 quarterback hits and 47 pressures in 13 games.

The Titans have $22,487,231 in salary cap space (per Over The Cap), so a deal could be reached with Clowney if he's willing to sign with them. At the moment, Clowney is seeking the best offer possible as the season draws near.