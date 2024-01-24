PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles might have had Vic Fangio fall into their lap.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and general manager Howie Roseman were having their season-ending press conference (Sirianni will remain the head coach, by the way) when the Miami Dolphins and Fangio mutually agreed to part ways.

Fangio was with the Eagles as a consultant for two weeks last season, helping them prepare for Super Bowl LVII. CBS Sports HQ NFL Insider Josina Anderson reports that a person familiar with the Eagles search says Vangio is the frontrunner for the role.

"We got a lot of good targets that we're working through," Sirianni said. "There are a lot of guys that have done really well in their interview process. We look forward to continue on that process and we'll see what happens."

During the two-week stint with the Eagles leading up to the Super Bowl, Fangio helped the Eagles offense prepare for the Chiefs' defense. Fangio was involved with self-scouting and other projects with his two-week contract.

"Obviously when he was around last year during the end of the season, that was a unique opportunity to have a guy help us look at some different things the way a defensive coach's perspective on it," Sirianni said back in October when the Eagles were preparing to face the Dolphins. "Then Jonathan (Gannon) being able to bounce some things off of him and me being able to bounce some things off him as the head coach.

"I really value the relationship that I was able to develop with Coach Fangio. Great person. Great football mind."

A Dunmore, Pennsylvania native, the 65-year-old Fangio could be seeking to work closer to home. When Fangio was with the Eagles last season, Jonathan Gannon was currently the defensive coordinator and Fangio already committed to the Dolphins to be their defensive coordinator.

Gannon was hired by the Arizona Cardinals to be their head coach immediately after the Super Bowl loss, leaving the Eagles without a defensive coordinator. With Fangio already committed to Miami, Philadelphia went outside the organization and hired Sean Desai for the role (Desai was let go at the conclusion of the season).

The Eagles have an opportunity to finally get Fangio to be their defensive coordinator, one year after he was with the team. Both parties appear to be heading for a reunion.