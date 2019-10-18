Vic Fangio says Broncos are sticking with Joe Flacco, but Drew Lock could return off IR soon
After a 2-5 start, the first-year head coach says he isn't considering benching his quarterback
A day after his team fell to 2-5 thanks to a 30-6 defeat at the hands of the rival Kansas City Chiefs, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio stood by Joe Flacco as his starting quarterback, indicating that he does not intend to bench the veteran after an uninspiring performance on Thursday night.
Against a Chiefs defense that has struggled to keep opponents off the scoreboard in recent weeks, Flacco turned in his third game of the 2019 season with a passer rating of less than 80, finishing 21 of 34 for 213 yards and leading Denver to just six total points. And while Fangio told the media Friday he would consider major changes on offense moving forward, he also said that changing quarterbacks would not be one of those changes, as The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala reported.
Asked to defend Flacco from criticism levied by FOX analyst Troy Aikman regarding the quarterback's apparent lack of energy on Thursday, Fangio continued to stand by the former Baltimore Ravens starter, suggesting the Broncos have long been aware "that is Joe."
Even so, Fangio could soon have another option to turn to in the event he opts to pull Flacco, who was replaced by Lamar Jackson during his final season with the Ravens, in 2018. As 9News' Mike Klis reported, Fangio confirmed that Denver will be activating two eligible players off injured reserve to begin practicing ahead of Week 8, listing four offensive players as possibilities to join the active roster. Among those possibilities -- quarterback Drew Lock, the team's second-round draft pick and a potential successor to Flacco.
Lock will be one of the two who practice when first eligible, Fangio said, per Jhabvala. The rookie has been sidelined with a sprained thumb since the preseason and was required to miss the first eight games of the year.
