Vic Fangio says Broncos first-round pick Noah Fant will play in season opener vs. Raiders

Good news has arrived for the Denver Broncos.

With the NFL seeing a rash of injuries in the preseason that range from minor to season-ending, it was understandable to see the organization and its supporters nervous when first-round pick Noah Fant went down with a foot injury in the Monday night contest against the San Francisco 49ers. After all, the team has already lost backup quarterback Drew Lock -- the team's 2019 second-round pick -- for the remainder of the preseason due to a severe sprain in his throwing hand, and the jury is out on if Lock will be available to back up Joe Flacco in Week 1.

What the Broncos are no longer concerned about, however, is Fant, who head coach Vic Fangio has already ruled in for the season opener when the team visits the Oakland Raiders on "Monday Night Football," per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

#Broncos coach Vic Fangio told me rookie TE Noah Fant, who suffered a minor ankle injury in last preseason game, will be ready for Week 1. Good news for first-round pick who has impressed as a blocker as well as a receiver. Could make immediate impact. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 21, 2019

That news yields a collective sigh of relief in the Mile High City, considering the plans the Broncos have for Fant in their new-look offense, and in Fangio's first year with the team.

Fant proved himself a potent receiving threat at Iowa, increasing his yardage output year-over-year en route to the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 249-pound tight end was one of the more athletic prospects at the position, and his 4.50 speed in the 40 is impressive for his frame. That is also considering there are some NFL wide receivers who can't match that speed.

The Raiders will get first crack at seeing what Fant can do as pro, because his ankle ailment won't keep him off of the field on Sept. 9.