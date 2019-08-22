Vic Fangio says Broncos first-round pick Noah Fant will play in season opener vs. Raiders
After an initial scare, it turns out the rookie tight end will be just fine for Week 1
Good news has arrived for the Denver Broncos.
With the NFL seeing a rash of injuries in the preseason that range from minor to season-ending, it was understandable to see the organization and its supporters nervous when first-round pick Noah Fant went down with a foot injury in the Monday night contest against the San Francisco 49ers. After all, the team has already lost backup quarterback Drew Lock -- the team's 2019 second-round pick -- for the remainder of the preseason due to a severe sprain in his throwing hand, and the jury is out on if Lock will be available to back up Joe Flacco in Week 1.
What the Broncos are no longer concerned about, however, is Fant, who head coach Vic Fangio has already ruled in for the season opener when the team visits the Oakland Raiders on "Monday Night Football," per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
That news yields a collective sigh of relief in the Mile High City, considering the plans the Broncos have for Fant in their new-look offense, and in Fangio's first year with the team.
Fant proved himself a potent receiving threat at Iowa, increasing his yardage output year-over-year en route to the 2019 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 249-pound tight end was one of the more athletic prospects at the position, and his 4.50 speed in the 40 is impressive for his frame. That is also considering there are some NFL wide receivers who can't match that speed.
The Raiders will get first crack at seeing what Fant can do as pro, because his ankle ailment won't keep him off of the field on Sept. 9.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Packers vs. Raiders odds, expert picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Aaron Rodgers and the Packers
-
Dolphins vs. Jaguars odds, expert picks
Legendary handicapper Hank Goldberg enters the 2019 NFL season on a hot streak.
-
Winston sees breakout season in 2019
Is the Jameis Winston breakout about to happen? Here are five bold predictions for the Buccaneers...
-
Crabtree joins Cards on one-year deal
It took two tries for the Cardinals to land him, but they did, and then sent another veteran...
-
Five bold Colts predictions for 2019
Doom and gloom is all the rage around Indy right now, but what if Luck comes back early in...
-
2020 NFL Draft: Top 50 players
Tua Tagovailoa has gotten most of the preseason hype, but teammate Jerry Jeudy could be the...