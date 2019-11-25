Vic Fangio says Drew Lock could 'possibly' be activated for the first time in Week 13, and 'possibly' start

The Denver Broncos have gotten some of the worst quarterback play in the NFL this season. Through 12 weeks, Joe Flacco and Brandon Allen have combined to complete 210 of 346 passes (60.7 percent) for 2,337 yards, nine touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Denver's 192.3 passing yards per game are fourth-fewest in the league, while their nine passing scores are dead last. And if it wasn't for Courtland Sutton playing out of his mind for most of the year, those numbers would be considerably worse.

Perhaps that's why, despite the fact that the rookie has not even suited up for a game this season, Broncos coach Vic Fangio told assembled media on Monday that second-round pick Drew Lock will "possibly" be on the roster for the team's Week 13 game against the Chargers, and might "possibly" be the starter under center.

Lock was the No. 42 overall pick out of Missouri, but he has been on injured reserve all season. He was designated to return and could apparently do so this week, perhaps as the starter in place of Allen. Allen has started the team's past three games after Flacco went on injured reserve. He performed admirably in a win over the Browns a few weeks ago (12 of 20 for 193 yards and two touchdowns) but has failed to get anything going in the past two games against the Vikings and Bills (27 of 64 for 322 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions).

The Broncos invested a fairly high draft pick in Lock but have yet to see what he can do during game action, so it makes sense to give him a shot at the end of the year. Five games is not an enormous sample size from which to draw conclusions, but it makes sense to get as much information as possible before the Broncos decide whether to take a quarterback with their probable top-10 pick in this year's draft.