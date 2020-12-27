The Denver Broncos are retaining head coach Vic Fangio for a third season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, despite the team's 5-9 start. Fangio was given his first head coaching job during the 2019 offseason after serving as a defensive coordinator for five NFL teams.

The two coaches that preceded Fangio -- Vance Joseph and Gary Kubiak -- each received just two seasons. Kubiak won a Super Bowl in that time period.

After going 7-9 in the first year, the organization made an investment to the offense using three of its top four draft picks on that side of the ball. Rich Scangarello was replaced by Pat Shurmur as the team's offensive coordinator.

Few teams have dealt with as much loss as Denver this season, however. After starting right tackle Ja'Wuan James opted out of the season, the Broncos lost edge rusher Von Miller and wide receiver Courtland Sutton to injury. Quarterback Drew Lock and others missed a portion of the season as well.

The Denver defense ranks in the bottom half of the league in yards allowed per game and are No. 26 in points allowed per game. They are tied as the second worst team forcing turnovers (12) as well. The league leader has 27.

Denver is on the road at the Chargers Sunday before ending the season at Mile High Stadium against the Raiders.