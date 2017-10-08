Vice President Pence abruptly leaves Colts game after 49ers players kneel during anthem

Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers-Colts game after just one series because he was upset after several 49ers players knelt during the national anthem.

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Pence, who served as Indiana's governor from 2013-17, has been outspoken about NFL players protesting during the anthem.

"I stand with President Donald Trump and I will always stand for our national anthem," Pence said last month during a rally in Alabama. "I don't think it's too much to ask the players in the National Football League to stand for our national anthem, and I think the people of Alabama would agree."

But some skeptics -- including Colin Kaepernick's mother -- wonder if Pence's early departure was premeditated since some 49ers players have been kneeling before every game dating back to the 2016 season, when then-quarterback Colin Kaepernick first did it.

Then why show up in the first place? This in disgusting and very telling regarding who is running the NFL. "All about winning" my a** https://t.co/eawh8kTPyf — Teresa Kaepernick (@B4IleaveU) October 8, 2017

Colts fans were put through additional security delays today. Because VP Mike Pence was here. For one series. — Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) October 8, 2017

The fans who were inconvenienced by the additional security were pawns in Pence's political stunt. He planned this. https://t.co/Tddw5zxqWq — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 8, 2017

Pence tweeted this some 90 minutes before kickoff:

Looking forward to cheering for our @Colts & honoring the great career of #18 Peyton Manning at @LucasOilStadium today. Go Colts! pic.twitter.com/C3aCYUNpqG — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Pence left the stadium after this:

I count 23 member of the #49ers kneeling for the playing of the national anthem as a protest of social inequality. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) October 8, 2017

But it appears Pence was reusing a photo from the 2014 season.

This guy can't even fake things well pic.twitter.com/fuMI54yJj7 — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) October 8, 2017

NBC News' Vaughn Hilyard tweets that a staffer told pool reporters that Pence had planned to leave the game early.

As media pool has been made aware, a staffer told pool that VPOTUS may depart the game early. Did not indicate how early. https://t.co/G1f2WljJAW — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) October 8, 2017

A short time after Pence left Lucas Oil Stadium, President Donald Trump confirmed that his vice president had no intentions of staying beyond the national anthem.

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

Before last Sunday's game, the 49ers took part in a display of unity that included at least 30 players kneeling during the anthem. Other teammates stood behind them and everyone on the 49ers' sideline appeared to have their hand over their hearts.