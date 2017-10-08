Vice President Pence abruptly leaves Colts game after 49ers players kneel during anthem
Some skeptics wonder if Pence's actions were premeditated.
Vice President Mike Pence left the 49ers-Colts game after just one series because he was upset after several 49ers players knelt during the national anthem.
Pence, who served as Indiana's governor from 2013-17, has been outspoken about NFL players protesting during the anthem.
"I stand with President Donald Trump and I will always stand for our national anthem," Pence said last month during a rally in Alabama. "I don't think it's too much to ask the players in the National Football League to stand for our national anthem, and I think the people of Alabama would agree."
But some skeptics -- including Colin Kaepernick's mother -- wonder if Pence's early departure was premeditated since some 49ers players have been kneeling before every game dating back to the 2016 season, when then-quarterback Colin Kaepernick first did it.
Pence tweeted this some 90 minutes before kickoff:
Pence left the stadium after this:
But it appears Pence was reusing a photo from the 2014 season.
NBC News' Vaughn Hilyard tweets that a staffer told pool reporters that Pence had planned to leave the game early.
A short time after Pence left Lucas Oil Stadium, President Donald Trump confirmed that his vice president had no intentions of staying beyond the national anthem.
Before last Sunday's game, the 49ers took part in a display of unity that included at least 30 players kneeling during the anthem. Other teammates stood behind them and everyone on the 49ers' sideline appeared to have their hand over their hearts.
-
NFL Week 5 scores, schedule, updates
Everything you need to know for Week 5 of the 2017 NFL season is here
-
Njoku spikes the ball into his own butt
Djoku laid out with full body extension and snared a Kevin Hogan pass with one hand
-
Dolphins fans chant for Matt Moore
Things aren't going well in Miami for the veteran quarterback
-
Eli makes joke about LA 'soccer stadium'
The quarterback is glad he doesn't play for the Chargers
-
Wentz throws three TDs in first quarter
It's the first three-touchdown game of Wentz's career
-
Torrey Smith homers after catching TD
Smith was the recipient of Carson Wentz's third touchdown pass of the first quarter
Add a Comment