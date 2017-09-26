Video: Dak Prescott hits Brice Butler for TD to put Cowboys up
This was the play the Cowboys needed, and at the perfect time.
Dak Prescott is waking up.
It's been a rough go thus far for the young Dallas Cowboys' star quarterback, as the Arizona Cardinals have essentially lived in his personal space for over three quarters. He's beginning to show his Rookie of the Year ways though, particularly on this beautiful roll-out bomb to wide receiver Brice Butler.
Incredible arm strength.@Dak throws a dart DEEP to @Brice_Butler in the end zone! #DallasCowboys #DALvsAZ pic.twitter.com/bgnxXBsqaT— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2017
That score put the Cowboys up 21-14 early in the fourth quarter, and currently in control of the game -- something they've been fighting tooth-and-nail to retain as the Cardinals continue to answer each haymaker.
If Prescott continues playing like this, they could be staring down the barrel of a 2-1 start this season.
