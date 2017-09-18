Video: Davante Adams catches 33-yard TD pass vs. Falcons

Davante Adams is not going down without a fight.

Early in the fourth quarter vs. the Atlanta Falcons, Aaron Rodgers threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Adams to cut the Falcons lead to 18. Here's a look at the play.

Adams is having a strong night, catching seven passes for 82 yards and one score. He has been one of the few highlights for the Packers sluggish performance on Sunday night.

