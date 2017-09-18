Video: Davante Adams catches 33-yard TD pass vs. Falcons
Davante Adams is having a strong night vs. the Falcons.
Davante Adams is not going down without a fight.
Early in the fourth quarter vs. the Atlanta Falcons, Aaron Rodgers threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Adams to cut the Falcons lead to 18. Here's a look at the play.
On 4th and 7...@AaronRodgers12 finds @Tae15adams for the long TD! #GoPackGo #GBvsATL pic.twitter.com/mCGF33vcUk— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2017
Adams is having a strong night, catching seven passes for 82 yards and one score. He has been one of the few highlights for the Packers sluggish performance on Sunday night.
-
Dak, Zeke, Dez slammed after loss
The young Cowboys players came under fire after an ugly loss to the Broncos
-
Raiders troll with 'Seattle' audible
When you want to throw the ball at the goal line, who are you going to call?
-
Sunday Pile: AFC West looks loaded
The Raiders also ran up the score against the Jets and look like a contender. Now about the...
-
Falcons rough up Rodgers, Packers on SNF
The Falcons don't appear to be suffering from a Super Bowl hangover
-
Week 2 Grades: 'A' for Patriots, Bucs
Here are the Week 2 grades for every team that played on Sunday
-
NFL Week 2 scores, highlights, updates
Plus Crabtree's monster game, Gates' record TD and everything else from NFL Sunday
Add a Comment