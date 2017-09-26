VIDEO: Ezekiel Elliott blasts through defense for 30-yard run
Ezekiel Elliott had the worst game of his career for the Dallas Cowboys against the Denver Broncos last week, failing to reach even double digits on the ground. His start
Ezekiel Elliott had the worst game of his career for the Dallas Cowboys against the Denver Broncos last week, failing to reach even double digits on the ground. His start against the Arizona Cardinals was not much better, leading many fans to worry that the team's unstoppable running game might be in trouble.
And then, Elliott did this.
.@EzekielElliott breaks a tackle...— NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2017
And it's a 30-yard gain! #DallasCowboys #DALvsAZ pic.twitter.com/isC0ViqUIU
Yea, Elliott's going to be just fine.
