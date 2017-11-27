Vietnam veteran gives Michael Bennett a gift after game in show of support

As he has done for most of the season, Michael Bennett sat during the national anthem Sunday before the Seahawks' game against the 49ers. And while he has made it clear that he chooses to sit to protest social injustice, Bennett has faced criticism for his decision, most notably from Donald Trump. But he also has his supporters, including military veterans.

And one of those vets approached him on the field following Seattle's 24-13 win and gave Bennett his unit coin from Vietnam.

"He lost half his battalion," Bennett said, via ESPN.com's Brady Henderson. "He was telling me about the POWs and the people missing in action. He gave that to me, says he loves everything I stand for. That's just an honor to be able to get something like that. That's a big deal."

As Bennett has explained all season, his protest during the anthem isn't an anthem protest against his country, the flag, freedom or the military. In fact, Bennett stood for the anthem the previous two weeks because, as he explained earlier this month, "It was to signify that we are all with the military, and that we love them."

On Sunday, Bennett reiterated that message.

"The last couple weeks we wanted to honor the military and everybody, so that was really good," he said.

And part of honoring the military will include Bennett wearing special cleats next Sunday honoring families of POWs and MIAs as part of the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative.

"So to be able to shine a light on some of the issues that are going on within the military or from after [war] is something I think as Americans we should definitely bring up," he said. "As much as we love everything they do, we should love everything that they're going through too. So just to be able to support them. It was an honor for me to get that [coin]."