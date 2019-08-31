Vikings 2019 roster: Minnesota's initial 53, depth chart for Week 1 following final cuts

The Minnesota Vikings took a step backward in 2018, but after some changes to the coaching staff, they are expecting big things in 2019.

Former Vikings quarterbacks coach Kevin Stefanski is entering his first full season as the team's offensive coordinator. John DeFilippo was fired after an embarrassing 21-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, and it quickly proved to be the right move, as Minnesota's offense exploded for 41 points the following week.

Stefanski brought some creativity to this offense in the final three games of the 2018 season, and it's a trend that expected to continue into 2019. He will also be aided by Gary Kubiak. The veteran offensive-oriented coach was hired earlier this offseason to be an assistant head coach as well as an offensive advisor.

Kirk Cousins put together an inconsistent first season with the Vikings. The former Washington Redskin did have some good performances last year, but the bad ones are what have stuck in the minds of fans all offseason. Look no further than the last game of the season, when the Vikings hosted the divisional rival Chicago Bears in a win-and-you're-in situation. Minnesota put up just 10 points while Cousins threw for just 132 yards and one touchdown. The Vikings' first four drives of the game were three-and-outs, when the offense was charged with being at its best.

Cousins still did put up career numbers, and with a full year under his belt in this offense, we should again expect the Vikings to make the playoffs.

The Vikings have now finalized the first version of their 53-man roster for Week 1 of the regular season. It's important to keep in mind that an NFL 53-man roster is fluid. Changes will be made in the next 24 hours, weeks and months during the regular season. As of now, these are the 53 men the Vikings will march into battle with every week. Below, we'll break down the roster on each side of the ball and special teams.

Offense

The Vikings felt comfortable rolling with just two quarterbacks after coming away impressed with backup Sean Mannion during the preseason. This was an interesting decision when you consider how well third-string developmental quarterback Kyle Sloter played during the preseason.

On Tuesday, the team announced that they had released wide receiver Jordan Taylor. He was noteworthy for appearing ahead of Treadwell on the first depth chart released this preseason. He spent the last few seasons with the Broncos before earning a one-year contract with Minnesota this offseason. Taylor has only made 29 catches in his NFL career, but his 6-foot-5 frame was very appealing to the Vikings. In three preseason games, however, he made just three catches for 24 yards.

The Vikings instead opted to roll with just four wide receivers on their initial 53-man roster, after reportedly trying and failing to trade former first-round bust Laquon Treadwell.

It's not often you see an NFL 53-man roster carry more running backs than wide receivers, but that's the case for the Vikings as of now.

Cook showed everyone on Saturday that he's going to continue to be a big weapon for this Vikings offense. He broke through for an 85-yard touchdown on one of his two carries. Boone was the next leading rusher for the Vikings, recording 41 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. He's been impressive this preseason, recording 177 yards and two touchdowns

Defense

The Vikings' depth chart on the defensive side of the ball is strongest on the defensive line. Veterans Hunter, Griffen and Joseph lead the way.

The Vikings released veteran cornerback Bene Benwikere this week. He was slated to back up Rhodes and Alexander on the right side. In three preseason games, he has recorded five combined tackles and one pass defensed. Boyd now takes his spot, who recorded five tackles on Saturday.

Special teams



Starter Backup Depth K Dan Bailey



P Matt Wile



LS Austin Cutting



KR Ameer Abdullah Chad Beebe

PR Ameer Abdullah Chad Beebe



Abdullah is clearly the first-string returner, but it would be interesting to see if Beebe can take over punt return duties when the regular season rolls around.