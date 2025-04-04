The Minnesota Vikings have drawn plenty of headlines for their quarterback situation this offseason. They've repeatedly endorsed J.J. McCarthy, their 2024 first-round draft pick, as the presumptive starter, touting the youngster's growth while recovering from rookie-year knee surgeries. They've also addressed an endless barrage of questions regarding their conversations with Aaron Rodgers, the former Green Bay Packers star who was among veteran signal-callers on Minnesota's radar early in free agency.

At the end of the day, McCarthy is on track to open 2025 under center, and Rodgers is more likely destined for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Beyond that, the Vikings probably deserve more attention because of the infrastructure that surrounds the quarterback spot. They spent big money to fortify the trenches on both sides of the ball in free agency, committing tens of millions to welcome former Pro Bowlers like Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, and have both the on-field and coaching talent to be NFC North challengers.

So what's next for them? The draft, where they might further shore up the trenches and defensive backfield, which saw some key names like Camryn Bynum and Stephon Gilmore exit via free agency.

2025 NFL Draft: Ranking five options for Vikings in first round, including a potential star safety Cody Benjamin

Here's a look at their 2025 draft picks, plus a seven-round projection for how they'll use them:

Vikings' 2025 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: Pick 24

Round 3: Pick 97 (compensatory)

Round 5: Pick 139 (from Browns)

Round 6: Pick 187 (from 49ers)

2025 NFL mock draft: Team trades back into first round for Jaxson Dart; Commanders, Buccaneers also move up Chris Trapasso

Vikings seven-round mock draft

Round 1, Pick 24 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings still have well-respected leaders on the back end in Harrison Smith and Joshua Metellus, but with Camryn Bynum exiting, they could use more of a rangy long-term option at safety. Starks isn't necessarily as imposing as fellow prospect Nick Emmanwori, but his experience at both slot corner and safety suggests he could be an immediate chess piece for coordinator Brian Flores. Round 3, Pick 97 JJ Pegues DL Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 309 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 104th POSITION RNK 17th The Vikings committed big bucks to Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave on the defensive interior, but both veterans are over 30. And incumbent starter Harrison Phillips isn't far off. In other words, Brian Flores' front could use some developmental pieces. Pegues had inconsistencies at Ole Miss, but his superpower is his versatility, offering both the compact size (6-2, 309) and quickness to move along the defensive line. From From Cleveland Browns Round 5, Pick 139 Dylan Fairchild IOL Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 151st POSITION RNK 13th Once again, this is a position the Vikings addressed with top dollar in free agency, adding both Will Fries and Ryan Kelly as veteran starters. Yet Kelly is aging and Fries has an injury history, so added depth could be vital. Fairchild reportedly needs work as a run blocker, but his two years of starting experience at Georgia proved he's got the size and movement skills to hold up against the pass. From From San Francisco 49ers Round 6, Pick 187 Denzel Burke CB Ohio State • Sr • 5'11" / 186 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 119th POSITION RNK 13th Retaining Byron Murphy and adding Isaiah Rodgers does a lot for the Vikings' secondary, but that doesn't mean Brian Flores couldn't use added cornerback insurance. Burke has the intangibles that might appeal to Flores' physical attack, reportedly offsetting a lack of elite change-of-direction ability with a tenacious play style and knack for reliable run support.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.