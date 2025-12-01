Max Brosmer made the wrong type of history in his first NFL start, and the Vikings offense officially hit rock bottom. With its undrafted rookie quarterback leading the way, Minnesota lost 26-0 at the Seahawks. It's the first time the Vikings have been shut out since Nov. 11, 2007, ending a 294-game streak with at least one point. Entering Sunday, it had been the third-longest active scoring streak in the NFL.

Longest active NFL scoring streaks entering Sunday Games Ravens 382 Steelers 308 Vikings 294<< 49ers 246 >> Ended Sunday

Brosmer, starting because Week 1 starter J.J. McCarthy (concussion) was ruled out and backup Carson Wentz (shoulder) is done for the season, finished 19 for 30 for 126 yards and four interceptions. He also took four sacks. His 32.8 passer rating was the worst by any starter this season and the worst by a Vikings starter in a game since Spergon Wynn in 2001. For reference, throwing an incompletion on every pass carries a passer rating of 39.6

The situation -- an undrafted rookie facing one of the league's best defenses on the road in his first start -- had all the makings for a disaster, and it ended up being even worse

Minnesota punted on each of its first four drives but trailed just 3-0 in the second quarter when Dallas Turner strip-sacked Sam Darnold and Jalen Redmond recovered. That put Brosmer and the offense in business at Seattle's 22-yard line, in seemingly sure scoring distance. Instead, Brosmer threw a fourth-and-1 interception to Ernest Jones IV, who went 84 yards the other way for a touchdown.

By the end of the half, Minnesota trailed 13-0 and had just three first downs.

It got worse in the second half. The Vikings worked their way into the edge of field goal range when Aaron Jones Sr. lost a fumble and got injured in the process. On their next possession, the Vikings again got into Seattle territory, but Brosmer threw high for Jalen Nailor, and Coby Bryant picked it off.

Brosmer threw another interception to Jones and then a fourth interception, this time to Riq Woolen. Woolen lost a fumble on the return, though, giving Minnesota yet another short field. Again, the Vikings failed to cash in, beset by a holding penalty and a pair of Brosmer sacks, including one on fourth down

That sequence sealed Minnesota's first time failing to score a point in a game since a 34-0 loss to the Packers more than 18 years ago. That game similarly included a third-string quarterback starting; with both Tavaris Jackson and Kelly Holcomb hurt, Brooks Bollinger got the call. Bollinger had more succes than Brosmer -- 16 for 26 for 176 yards and just one interception -- but was unable to generate any points.

The Vikings face the Commanders in Week 14.