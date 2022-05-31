Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Adam Thielen is coming off an ankle injury that left him sidelined for chunks of the 2021 season, but heading into 2022 the veteran has recovered and says he feels "fresh" and "energetic" as a new season approaches.

Commenting on how he has healed, Thielen said, "[The ankle] is great, it feels good to be out here and feeling young again, and fresh, and not having to worry about my ankle. To not be out there, it's tough. ... I'm not taking my reps out here for granted, because who knows when I'll be done and won't be able to play this game anymore."

The undrafted player out of Minnesota State has proven himself during his time with the Vikings and while some are saying he is starting to not be as much of an offensive threat, he says he is just focused on the team, not the noise surrounding him.

"Honestly, I'm just worried about my team, and trying to be the best football player I can be to help my team win," the 31-year-old said. "I'm not really worried about what other people think about me, because if I would have worried about that, I never would have made it here."

Thielen and the rest of the Vikings will have new leadership in head coach Kevin O'Connell, who was the offensive coordinator for the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. O'Connell replaced Mike Zimmer, Thielen's head coach for the past eight seasons.

Thielen says the culture O'Connell has created "is just a breath of fresh air," and says it makes him excited to be with the team.

"When you hear about the news [O'Connell being named head coach], you kind of look back at the track record and you look back at what [the Rams] did, and you're excited, right?" he said. "But then you get in here, you start learning the system and you start getting on the field -- really, when you get on the field and you start running through stuff, you're like man, this is fun. This is exciting.

Thielen continued, saying, "When I talk about a breath of fresh air and kind of rejuvenation, it's because when you get out here, it's like stuff makes sense and it's exciting."

The Vikings went 8-9 last year, but Thielen seems confident in the players and coaches that the team can continue to improve.