Vikings' Adam Thielen reportedly 'unlikely' to play in Week 10 due to hamstring injury
Thielen took himself out on Sunday after feeling his hamstring pulling
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen pulled his hamstring against the Detroit Lions in Week 7, and has had a tough time trying to get back to 100%. He missed the Vikings' Thursday night win over the Washington Redskins in Week 8, and then only played a few snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday.
According to a new report, Thielen could miss a couple more games in order to assure a full recovery. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that Thielen's hamstring is no worse after his brief appearance against the Chiefs, but it's "unlikely" that he will play against the Dallas Cowboys this week on "Sunday Night Football."
Thielen took himself out of Sunday's game after he felt his hamstring pulling. He erred on the side of caution and didn't want to risk hurting himself even more.
"He went out there and just did not feel like himself," Ian Rapoport said on Monday. "Didn't feel like he could really stretch it out and open it up and go. It's not really a re-aggravation, more of just a realizing that he wasn't ready to play and taking himself out before he did further damage."
The Vikings' bye week is two weeks away, and it's possible that the team could hold him out until Minnesota returns to action against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 2. Thielen has been a major part of the Vikings' offense this season, and has caught 27 passes for 391 yards and six touchdowns in seven games. Minnesota was able to defeat the lowly Redskins without him, but lost to Matt Moore's Chiefs on Sunday, 26-23.
With Thielen out, fourth year wideout Laquon Treadwell led the Vikings with 58 receiving yards, while running back Ameer Abdullah, receiver Bisi Johnson and tight end Kyle Rudolph each caught touchdown passes from quarterback Kirk Cousins. Stefon Diggs struggled without Thielen on the field, catching just one of four targets for four yards. The Vikings do have serviceable weapons on offense, but they don't compare to Thielen, who is one of the best wideouts in the league. He also takes the pressure off of Diggs, who will have to work even harder to get open if Thielen indeed misses a couple more weeks.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Chargers vs. Raiders odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Raiders vs. Chargers game 10,000...
-
Panthers place Cam Newton on IR
The former league MVP hasn't seen improvement in his foot, and won't return in 2019
-
Playoff Picture: Ravens win, stay No. 2
Breaking down the 2019 NFL playoff picture through Sunday of Week 9
-
Kyle Allen can be Panthers' franchise QB
Kyle Allen has a golden opportunity to be the franchise quarterback for the Panthers
-
Tomlin's track record after a 4-4 start
Pittsburgh has historically responded well following slow starts under Tomlin
-
Chargers owner responds to London rumors
Say no more about the Chargers relocating to London around owner Dean Spanos
-
Giants vs. Cowboys live updates
Cowboys fall behind 12-3, but regroup to roll past Giants on 'Monday Night Football'
-
Ravens deal Patriots first loss
Jackson accounted for 225 total yards and three touchdowns to take out the previously unbeaten...