Vikings' Adam Thielen speaks out about Stefon Diggs trade to Bills: 'It's a bummer'

The Minnesota Vikings made a big decision this offseason when they traded star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills. It seemed like the two sides had a tumultuous relationship, as Diggs' social media activity usually indicated he wanted out of Minnesota, despite the success he found with the team that selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Diggs was the first Vikings rookie since Randy Moss to record consecutive 100-yard games and was on the receiving end of the "Minneapolis Miracle." He was a consistent offensive weapon who recorded over 1,000-receiving yards in each of the past two seasons, and was part of a dynamic duo that included fellow wideout Adam Thielen.

While Thielen isn't thrilled about the idea of Diggs playing for a new team, he says he still has a tremendous amount of respect for him and that things won't be the same with Diggs no longer playing opposite of him.

"Obviously, it's a bummer that he's not here because it was such a fun duo to be able to work off one another and things like that, whether it be practice or games," Thielen said on KFAN, via the Pioneer Press. "So, I'm definitely going to miss that, but it will be fun to see him have success somewhere else."

"I have so much respect for him of how hard he works, how he approaches the game of football. I've learned so much from him as far as a receiver, how to run routes, different things like that. … We've talked since he got traded. … He is one of my good friends and will be for the rest of our lives."

The Vikings signed former Tennessee Titans wideout Tajae Sharpe, who should have an opportunity to start opposite of Thielen, and also re-signed Bisi Johnson. While Diggs' absence will probably be felt on offense in 2020, there is a silver lining in all of this. The Vikings received a bevy of draft picks from the Bills in the deal, and now have 12 in all -- including two first-round selections (No. 22 and No. 25). There are a couple of talented wideouts who could be available at that point in the draft, but even if the Vikings don't take a wide receiver with one of their first-round picks, this is considered one of the deeper wide receiver classes in recent memory.