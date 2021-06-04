The Vikings have added another veteran cornerback to their roster. Just a few months after signing perennial All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson, Minnesota has agreed to terms with cornerback Bashaud Breeland, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Breeland, 29, spent his first four NFL seasons in Washington before spending the 2018 season with the Packers. He spent the previous two seasons with the Chiefs, where he was a starter on Kansas City's 2019 championship team. Breeland was hit with a four-game suspension last August for violating the NFL's policy and program on substance abuse. In 11 regular season games last season, Breeland tallied two interceptions, nine passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In 94 career regular season games (88 starts), Breeland has recorded 14 interceptions, 81 passes defensed, eight forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

In Minnesota, Breeland joins a defensive backfield that includes Peterson, perennial Pro Bowler Harrison Smith, Jeff Gladney, Cameron Dantzler, fellow 2021 free agent signee Mackensie Alexander, and rookie Camryn Bynum. Last season, the Vikings' defense finished 29th in scoring, 25th in passing, 10th in third down efficiency and 11th in red zone efficiency. Minnesota's defensive struggles against the pass contributed to the Vikings finishing under .500 for the first time since 2014, Mike Zimmer's first season with the team.

The Vikings' win/loss projection for 2021 is currently set at 8.5 games, according to William Hill Sportsbook. Minnesota faces the league's fifth-toughest schedule based on opponents' win percentages in 2020.