We know one Vikings running back that is staying in Minnesota this upcoming season. Wednesday evening, NFL Media reported that Alexander Mattison had agreed to a new two-year contract with Minnesota worth $7 million that can reach $8 million with $6.35 million in guarantees.

Mattison is coming off of a down year in which he rushed just 74 times for 283 yards. However, he did score a career-high five rushing touchdowns. After recording a career-high 719 scrimmage yards in 2021, he reached just 374 scrimmage yards in 2022.

Mattison joined the Vikings in 2019 as a third-round pick out of Boise State. He crossed 430 rushing yards in each of his first three NFL seasons prior to 2022, where he received a career-low 89 touches. Some believed the 24-year-old would be an intriguing free agent another interested team would swoop in on, but Mattison is reportedly staying in Minnesota.

This re-signing has fans wondering about the status of fellow Vikings back Dalvin Cook. ESPN reported Sunday that the Vikings have had trade talks centered around Cook, as the team continues to attempt to get under the salary cap number. Cook carries a $14.1 million cap hit in 2023, per Spotrac. Wednesday, Minnesota was the only team still over the cap, per Over The Cap. The Vikings have already released some notable names in an attempt to shed dollars, such as wide receiver Adam Thielen and linebacker Eric Kendricks.