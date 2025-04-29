The Minnesota Vikings are rewarding one of their best defensive playmakers, as the team agreed to a one-year, $23 million extension with outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel that includes $22.4 million guaranteed, his agents told ESPN on Tuesday.

Van Ginkel signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Vikings last offseason after five years with the Miami Dolphins, and he recorded a career-high 79 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, six passes defensed and two pick sixes in 17 starts. Now, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has rewarded the 29-year-old playmaker with a raise.

Van Ginkel flourished in Brian Flores' scheme, and was one of just four players to record 60 tackles and 10 sacks last season, along with Travon Walker, Leonard Williams and T.J. Watt. He earned his first All-Pro nod, and Pro Bowl appearance as well. Van Ginkel even received a first-place vote for 2024 Defensive Player of the Year, which was won by Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

The Wisconsin product was a fifth-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2019. In 90 career games played, Van Ginkel has recorded 28.5 sacks and 329 combined tackles.