Vikings' Anthony Barr reportedly fined $9K, but not for hit that hurt Aaron Rodgers

The Packers think the hit is dirty, but the NFL apparently disagrees

Anthony Barr's actions during the Vikings' win over the Packers on Sunday is going to cost him more than $9,000. On Friday, the NFL fined the Vikings' linebacker $9,115. But not for the reason you're probably expecting.

Barr wasn't fined for his hit on Aaron Rodgers, which broke Rodgers' collarbone and might have ended his season. Instead, he was fined for head butting Davante Adams, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 

The Packers probably won't be satisfied with just the one fine. Mike McCarthy called the hit "illegal." And Clay Matthews and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix said that Barr should've given Rodgers a "love tap" instead of hitting him hard. The Packers' reaction was to be expected considering their season practically ended when Rodgers went down, but the hit itself was clean, which is why Barr wasn't flagged or fined.

As expected, Barr defended his hit Friday.

"By no means was I trying to injure or take out Aaron Rodgers," Barr said, per ESPN. "He's one of, if not, the best player in this league. I'm not a dirty player. I don't play dirty. We don't preach that around here.

"It's unfortunate, the injury. I hate to see anybody get hurt. It's a gift and a privilege to be able to play on the field each week, so I would never try and take that away from anybody, let alone one of the best players in our game."

He did, however, admit he was at fault for his head butt.

"That's not me being dirty. That's just me being stupid," Barr said. "It cost my team 15 yards in a crucial situation. Getting a turnover, I was just way too excited. I need to celebrate with my teammates instead of talking to the opponent. I will learn from that mistake."

Anyway, Rodgers already had surgery, which apparently went well, and the Packers placed him on injured reserve Friday. So, he's out at least eight weeks. Key words: at least. There's a very real chance that he doesn't return at all this season.

