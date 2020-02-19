Vikings aren't worried about Stefon Diggs following his recent social media action, per report

Stefon Diggs tweeted a cryptic message stating that "things (are) getting interesting" over the weekend. Shortly after that, Diggs made waves after removing all Vikings photos from his Instagram account. Diggs' recent social media activity would suggest that there could be a split coming between Diggs and the Vikings, who have Diggs under contract through the 2023 season.

On Wednesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero calmed the waters with regard to Diggs' future in Minnesota, stating that the Vikings have no intention to part with their two-time 1,000-yard receiver.

"This is Diggs being Diggs," Pelissero said when asked to explain the Vikings' reaction to Diggs' recent social media activity. "Everyone knows that there is a level of maintenance that's needed to happen with Stefon, going back to his days at the University of Maryland."

Diggs' recent social media activity follows a 2019 season that saw him fail to report to the team facility midway through the regular season. But when Diggs did return to the building, he helped the Vikings make the playoffs with a 10-6 record following a 2-2 start. After recording just 253 receiving yards during the team's first five games, Diggs put together a three-game stretch that saw him catch 21 passes for 453 yards and three touchdown, as the Vikings won each game during that stretch while solidifying themselves as a legitimate playoff contender. Diggs, who finished with a career-high 1,130 receiving yards last season, caught the team's only touchdown in Minnesota's divisional round playoff loss to the 49ers.

Diggs' success and contract situation are two of the main reasons why, according to Pelissero, will not release Diggs this offseason. And while the front office will likely receive calls about a possible trade, Pelissero believes that the Vikings' belief that they have a championship caliber roster in place is the third and possibly biggest reason why Diggs will most likely remain in Minnesota when the 2020 season begins. While the Vikings face stiff competition in the Packers, 49ers, Seahawks and Saints for NFC supremacy, Minnesota's roster boasts eight 2019 Pro Bowlers that includes quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook, linebacker Eric Kendricks, and safety Harrison Smith.

"The Vikings are in a position where they feel like they can win right now," Pelissero said. "They won a playoff game a year ago. Diggs is someone they feel can help them do that."