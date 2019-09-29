Vikings at Bears: Live updates, game stats, highlights for big Week 4 NFC North brawl

After the Green Bay Packers suffered their first loss of the 2019 NFL season in a Thursday night upset at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, both the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will be itching to fight for a victory and make up ground in the NFC North on Sunday afternoon.

That's when Chicago and Minnesota meet for the first time this year, and it's when the Vikings will get their first shot at avenging 2018's sweep at the hands of the Bears. Both sides are 2-1 and fresh off big wins in Week 3, when Chicago routed the Washington Redskins on Monday night and the Vikings cruised past the Oakland Raiders to rebound from a loss to Green Bay. But it's anyone's guess as to who will come out on top this weekend, with Chicago's relentless defense set to play in front of a raucous Soldier Field crowd and the Vikings looking to keep up their ground-and-pound success.

As fearsome as Khalil Mack has been leading the charge of the Bears' pass rush, the Vikings have their own defense to be proud of, and they'll face off with Mitchell Trubisky, who's prone to ill-timed passes commanding Matt Nagy's offense. No matter who steps up, the winner of Sunday's clash figures to go a long way in shaping the NFC North race. The Detroit Lions remain undefeated thanks to their 2-0-1 start, but the Packers are also ahead of both Chicago and Minnesota at 3-1 heading into the weekend. A win on Sunday would not only tighten the race but put a dent in a rival's divisional record, so the stakes will be high.

