Vikings at Bears prediction: How to watch, stream NFC North showdown on CBS, CBS All Access

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings have exchanged plenty of punches over the years, and they'll get a chance on Sunday to exchange some more, as two contenders in the NFC North's crowded divisional race will meet again.

Before we reveal why the Bears are right to be favored in this rivalry showdown, let's get you some details on how and when to tune in:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 29 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Bears had the most recent laugh in this rivalry, effectively ending the Vikings' playoff chances a year ago by sweeping their two-game 2018 series -- after Minnesota took both games in 2017. Thus far, however, they haven't been nearly as complete a team as their Midwest counterparts. Matt Nagy's offense, headlined by the mercurial Mitchell Trubisky, looked lifeless out of the gate in a 10-3 loss to the Packers in Week 1, and since then, it hasn't exactly lit the world on fire, barely squeaking past the Broncos in Week 2 before finally showing some big-play potential against Washington in Monday night's blowout. Even so, the Bears remain formidable based on their defense alone, which has wreaked havoc on opposing quarterbacks behind Khalil Mack's lead.

The Vikings, meanwhile, have looked like the early favorites to challenge the Packers for the NFC North title. Kirk Cousins remains a big-game question mark, as evidenced in Minnesota's lone loss of the season, a Week 2 defeat to Green Bay. But pretty much any other time, he's an efficient manager for Mike Zimmer and Kevin Stefanski's offense, which has successfully revived Dalvin Cook -- and then some. The Vikings' defense is no slouch, either, limiting the Falcons to 12 points in Week 1, then keeping the Raiders to two scores in Week 3. Minnesota doesn't quite have the chippy dominance of Chicago's "D," but overall, they make for an all-around good team, and it should be a challenge for the Packers to keep them out of the playoff picture.

Prediction

These NFC North showdowns can be incredibly tough to predict. You can say that for most rivalry games, of course, but this season, it's especially hard to differentiate those in the division considering even the Detroit Lions have yet to lose a matchup. The Vikings have the better overall roster when it comes to squaring off with Chicago. There's just no doubt about that. Criticized or not, Cousins is superior to Trubisky, and so are the top members of Minnesota's supporting cast. Yet this game is in Chicago, and Khalil Mack still exists. The Vikes could easily pull one out -- and, to be honest, they probably should. But if Mack gets after Cousins just enough, that's a game-changer. And we've learned not to bet against him.

Pick: Bears 16-14

Check out CBSSports.com for even more predictions on this game and the rest of Week 4, including from Pete Prisco and Will Brinson.

Get more NFL picks, betting analysis and access to proven computer simulations and fantasy tools by joining SportsLine. Former Vegas bookmakers give perspective from the other side of the counter, while red-hot experts with decades of experience handicapping games give their top plays. Join SportsLine here to see this week's winners.