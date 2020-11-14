We have a divisional matchup to look forward to in this week's edition of "Monday Night Football," as the Minnesota Vikings hit the road to take on the Chicago Bears. The Vikings are riding a two-game win streak, thanks to the play of running back Dalvin Cook. He has racked up 478 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns over the past two weeks, and his success has opened up the game for quarterback Kirk Cousins as well. As for the Bears, they enter this week on a three-game losing streak. Most recently, Nick Foles and Co. fell 24-17 to the Tennessee Titans, but they were able to hold Derrick Henry to just 68 rushing yards. It's no mystery that Chicago's mission on Monday night will be to shut down Cook.

The Vikings lead the all-time series against the Bears, 60-55-2, but Chicago has won the past four matchups. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff. All NFL odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

Date: Monday, Nov. 16

Location: Soldier Field (Chicago, Illinois)

This line reopened at Vikings -1.5 on Sunday, but quickly increased to Vikings -2.5. It remained there all week before finally increasing by half a point to Vikings -3 on Friday.

The pick: Bears +3. I think the Bears finally get back into the win column this week. Shutting down Cook is the recipe for a Bears victory, and Chicago allows an average of 116.9 rushing yards per game. That ranks No. 14 in the NFL, but it could be just enough for a Bears win if the offense can hold up their end of the bargain. There's actually a good chance of that, as the Vikings allow an average of 412.9 yards per game -- bad enough for fourth-worst in the league. Additionally, we also have to throw in Cousins' record on Monday night, as he has failed to cover the spread in nine attempts!

Over/Under 43 points

The total has bounced around a bit, as it reopened at 44.5 on Sunday night and then rose to an even 45 by Tuesday. The total then fell to 43 on Saturday morning.

The pick: Over 43. This total is the lowest on the board at William Hill, so naturally, I'm leaning towards the Over. SportsLine also projects 45 total points between these two teams on Monday night.

Player props

Justin Jefferson total receiving yards: Over 55.5 (-115). Just in case you were unaware, Jefferson is a rookie phenom. The former LSU star had a team-high 64 receiving yards last week and leads all rookies with 627 receiving yards. If Chicago plans on bottling up Cook, that could bode well for Jefferson.

Kirk Cousins total interceptions: Over 0.5 (+120). Cousins has been pretty bad on Monday night's, Chicago's defense is good and I also like that the Over is juiced.

Dalvin Cook total receiving yards: Over 15.5 (-115). This is an interesting prop, as Cook has recorded at least 16 receiving yards in each of the last five games. If the Vikings struggle to get him going on the ground, they could look to involve him more in the passing game.

Winning margin: CHI 1-6 points (+340). If the Bears do indeed win, I don't expect it to be in a blowout. These are good odds.