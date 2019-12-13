Vikings at Chargers: How to watch, stream, odds, game pick, more for Kirk Cousins vs. Philip Rivers on CBS

We've got three weeks left in the 2019 regular season, which means it's just about now or never regarding the Minnesota Vikings' hunt for an NFC North title.

With the Green Bay Packers out in front at 10-3, the Vikings have a chance to keep things close ahead of their anticipated Week 16 showdown in Minneapolis. First, however, they'll be up against a resurgent Los Angeles Chargers team on the road.

Before we reveal why L.A., a team with nothing to lose now that it's been eliminated from playoff contention, is actually a smart bet to upset Minnesota, let's get you some details on how and when to tune in:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 15 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, California)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

SportsLine odds: Vikings -2.5; O/U 45.5

Preview



The Vikings (9-4) have been one of the steadiest teams in the NFC, winning seven of their last nine and staying within one score on their only two losses since late September. With ultra-efficient QB play from Kirk Cousins, a solid rushing attack led by Dalvin Cook and a defense that's flashed a dominant pass rush, they're squarely in contention for a first-place finish, with a shot to even up the Packers before the playoffs roll around. They'll also benefit from the expected return of WR Adam Thielen this week after relying more on Stefon Diggs and a plethora of others. He is finally expected to suit up. Minnesota isn't without its faults, though, with a secondary still suspect against the pass and some occasionally iffy play-calling. They're good enough to make a run, but they've also got a history of big-game letdowns.

Speaking of letdowns, the Chargers (5-8) have excelled in that area, perhaps better than any other team in the NFL. Statistically, Anthony Lynn's squad has been quite good despite an early-season rash of injuries, averaging plenty of offensive yardage and blanking opponents when its pass rush is on, but aside from a few breakouts, QB Philip Rivers and Co. have often struggled in the most untimely situations, whether it be in the red zone or late in games. RB Austin Ekeler has been a multi-purpose machine, and L.A.'s "D" isn't without some play-makers, so the Chargers are plenty capable of playing spoiler as the season draws near the finish line. They've already moved on from their biggest disappointment, after all -- missing the playoffs yet again.

Prediction

The Vikings are more well-rounded, and they should be able to put Rivers under pressure. But this is exactly the kind of game Minnesota could lose. Fresh off a half-ugly rout of a division rival, traveling to the West Coast, against an underrated AFC opponent with the Packers looming in Week 16, the Vikings are no sure bet here. If the Chargers can prioritize getting the ball out quick, in fact, perhaps letting Ekeler be the workhorse for a second straight week, they shouldn't have much trouble breaking some plays against this secondary and forcing Minnesota into a wake-up call for Green Bay a week later.

Pick: Chargers 27, Vikings 24

Check out CBSSports.com for even more predictions on this game and the rest of Week 15, including from Pete Prisco and Will Brinson.