Vikings at Eagles: LIVE updates, how to watch, stream NFC Championship Game
Follow along live as the Vikings and Eagles battle for a spot in the 2018 Super Bowl
Only two teams on the NFC's side of the playoff picture remain. On Sunday, the Case Keenum-quarterbacked Vikings and Nick Foles-quarterbacked Eagles will fight for a spot in the Super Bowl in front of a dog-masked crowd at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
If the Vikings, who got here via the Minneapolis Miracle, beat the Eagles, they'll become the first team to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium. If the Eagles, who got here via a fourth-down goal-line stop, beat the Vikings, they'll have successfully overcome Carson Wentz's torn ACL, which should've been a season-wrecking injury.
Below, you'll find out how to watch the game. Further below, you'll find our live-blog of the game. After the game ends, this post will turn into takeaways.
How to watch, stream
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 21
- Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
- TV: Fox
- Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live updates
Follow along with all the highlights from the game below.
