Vikings at Eagles: LIVE updates, how to watch, stream NFC Championship Game

Follow along live as the Vikings and Eagles battle for a spot in the 2018 Super Bowl

Only two teams on the NFC's side of the playoff picture remain. On Sunday, the Case Keenum-quarterbacked Vikings and Nick Foles-quarterbacked Eagles will fight for a spot in the Super Bowl in front of a dog-masked crowd at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

If the Vikings, who got here via the Minneapolis Miracle, beat the Eagles, they'll become the first team to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium. If the Eagles, who got here via a fourth-down goal-line stop, beat the Vikings, they'll have successfully overcome Carson Wentz's torn ACL, which should've been a season-wrecking injury. 

Below, you'll find out how to watch the game. Further below, you'll find our live-blog of the game. After the game ends, this post will turn into takeaways.

How to watch, stream

  • When: 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 21
  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia 
  • TV: Fox 
  • StreamfuboTV (Try for free)

Live updates

Follow along with all the highlights from the game below.

