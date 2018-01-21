Vikings at Eagles: LIVE updates, how to watch, stream NFC Championship Game

Only two teams on the NFC's side of the playoff picture remain. On Sunday, the Case Keenum-quarterbacked Vikings and Nick Foles-quarterbacked Eagles will fight for a spot in the Super Bowl in front of a dog-masked crowd at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

If the Vikings, who got here via the Minneapolis Miracle, beat the Eagles, they'll become the first team to play in a Super Bowl at their home stadium. If the Eagles, who got here via a fourth-down goal-line stop, beat the Vikings, they'll have successfully overcome Carson Wentz's torn ACL, which should've been a season-wrecking injury.

How to watch, stream

When: 6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 21

6:40 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 21 Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia



Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia TV: Fox



Fox Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

